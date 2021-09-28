News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'A much-needed community hub': New health centre opens in Aldgate

Michael Cox

Published: 6:21 PM September 28, 2021   
Representatives from partners involved in the new Goodman’s Fields Medical Practice at the official opening event

A new health centre which the NHS says will provide care for thousands of patients has opened in Aldgate.

Dignitaries including Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs were given a tour of Goodman's Fields Medical Practice on Friday (September 24).

The new facility brings together Whitechapel Health and East One Health - Deancross Street surgeries into one location.

The North East London NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (NEL CCG) said the centre would enable the NHS and partners to meet increased demand from 7,500 new residents set to move to the area by 2033.

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs is shown around the new health centre

Dr Saffan Qureshi, one of the GPs moving to the new practice from Whitechapel Health Centre, said: “The new premises will be a real boost for local patients and for the teams that care for them.

"This investment in modern buildings and facilities for healthcare is exactly what our local communities need.

“As well as a better environment for primary care, we believe Goodman's Fields will help prevent illness and support better mental and physical health by being a much-needed community hub."

The project was delivered by a partnership between NEL CCG, NHS England, Tower Hamlets Council, NHS Property Services Ltd and builder Berkeley Homes.

John Biggs tries out new medical equipment at Goodman's Fields.

NEL CCG's managing director Selina Douglas described the launch as the result of many years of "partnership working, planning and investment".

Lukey Begum, of the practice's patient participation group, said he was "extremely excited" to see Goodman's Fields open.

He added: "I’ve been involved with the planning of the centre along with a few patients, Whitechapel Health Centre and local NHS commissioners in Tower Hamlets for a very long time – and it’s finally happening."

Mayor Biggs said the new centre would provide "high-quality services" and add capacity.

"It’s vital that we invest in our health infrastructure to support better health outcomes for local people and I’m delighted that we’re able to make this investment in Goodman’s Fields to provide the facilities that our residents need."

The merger comes after a protest in April against the takeover of Whitechapel Health Centre branches in Hessel Street and Portsoken and East One Health surgeries in Deancross Street and Cable Street by American health insurance giant Centene.

