Search

Advanced search

'We're beating HIV with testing and early diagnoses' say Tower Hamlets GPs

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 November 2019

Testing is quick and easy at the GP surgery, doctors and health campaigners point out. Picture: LBTH

Testing is quick and easy at the GP surgery, doctors and health campaigners point out. Picture: LBTH

LBTH

GPs are leading a public health campaign urging people to get tested and "give HIV the finger".

Positive East centre at 159 Mile End Road promoting HIV testing. Picture: GooglePositive East centre at 159 Mile End Road promoting HIV testing. Picture: Google

They are working with charities like Positive East in Mile End to push Tower Hamlets Council's annual campaign this week promoting free and confidential tests.

The campaign is led by Dr Kamilla Kamaruddin from East One surgery in Spitalfields, who recently won a Royal College of GPs award for her work on equality for the gay community.

"HIV doesn't always have symptoms," Dr Kamaruddin warns. "Getting tested regularly is important, at least once a year or more frequently when changing sexual partners."

Tests are "quick and easy" with a simple prick of the finger to take a blood sample, she points out. They can be done at walk-in clinics or at home with sampling kits, as well as at GP surgeries.

The Positive East charity gives free, confidential testing with weekly sessions at its centre at 159 Mile End Road, near Stepney Green station. It has been running extra sessions as part of the HiV testing week campaign. Its next session is this Saturday, November 23.

Tower Hamlets now has the lowest late diagnosis rate in the country with the number of new cases falling by half in the last four years.

Effective early treatment can mean someone with HIV becomes "undetectable and untransmittable" so the virus cannot be passed on.

Most Read

Man in critical condition after suffering head injury in Whitechapel

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was found unconscious in Nelson Street. Picture: Google Maps

Jailed: Lawyer and ex-Tower Hamlets councillor for housing fraud he ran for 5 years

Disgraced ex-Tower Hamlets councillor jailed for housing fraud. Picture: Kois Miah

Free ice skating at the Tower of London for emergency services staff

Emergency services staff can skate at the Tower of London for free. Picture: Arena

Guilty: Whitechapel man who murdered fiancee after she threatened to leave him

Roderick Deakin-White has been found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

Security workers and cleaners in east London join UCL strike over pay and end ‘zero hours’ contracts

Outsourced workers going on strike at UCL campuses on November 19. Picture: Pietro Sambuy

Most Read

Man in critical condition after suffering head injury in Whitechapel

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was found unconscious in Nelson Street. Picture: Google Maps

Jailed: Lawyer and ex-Tower Hamlets councillor for housing fraud he ran for 5 years

Disgraced ex-Tower Hamlets councillor jailed for housing fraud. Picture: Kois Miah

Free ice skating at the Tower of London for emergency services staff

Emergency services staff can skate at the Tower of London for free. Picture: Arena

Guilty: Whitechapel man who murdered fiancee after she threatened to leave him

Roderick Deakin-White has been found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

Security workers and cleaners in east London join UCL strike over pay and end ‘zero hours’ contracts

Outsourced workers going on strike at UCL campuses on November 19. Picture: Pietro Sambuy

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Lewin brothers open sports injury clinic in Hainault

Pat Rice, Colin Lewin, Jack Wilshere, Ray Parlour, Gary Lewin and Alan Smith at the Lewin Sports Injury Clinic (pic Stuart MacFarlane)

West Ham United boss Pellegrini is backing goalkeeper Roberto

West Ham United goalkeeper Roberto (centre) scores an own goal during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

Hockey: East London women combine to good effect

East London women's sixths

Ohara Davies shocks all at Golden Contract presser

Ohara Davies at the Golden Contract press conference (Pic: MTK Global)

East London seal a huge win over neighbours Barking to continue climbing the table

Action from the match between East London and Barking (pic Tim Edwards)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists