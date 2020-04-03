Search

Coronavirus: Limehouse children’s theatre offers free online access to performances

PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 April 2020

Half Moon Theatre in Limehouse is offering free access to performances. Picture: Google

Half Moon Theatre in Limehouse is offering free access to performances. Picture: Google

A children’s theatre is putting productions online to keep youngsters entertained during the coronavirus pandemic.

Half Moon Theatre in White Horse Road, Limehouse, is offering families free access to performances, backstage interviews, photos and details about how shows are created.

Half Moon director, Chris Elwell, said: “During this incredibly difficult time, we are delighted to be able to bring exciting and adventurous children’s theatre to households right across the world.

“Technology can bring the cultural and creative world inside your home and we look forward to seeing how Half Moon Theatre at Home delights the community and provides a chance to continue to explore new horizons.”

Every Wednesday a new production will be available at halfmoon.org.uk/live

Already online are the award-nominated Boy’s Don’t, a Half Moon Presents and Papertale production for ages eight to 12 year olds and adults, plus a co-production with Tangled Feet of Butterflies, for ages three to eight.

Future productions include the award-winning What Once Was Ours from April 8, and Little Help from April 15.

Further titles are to be announced.

