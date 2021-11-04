News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Health

Half-term swimming lessons at Mile End are splashed with success

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 1:56 PM November 4, 2021
Helping kids get confident in the water at Mile End

Helping kids get confident in the water at Mile End - Credit: GLL

Hundreds of children have learnt to swim at Mile End leisure centre in just four days — thanks to an intensive programme with schools during half term. 

Instructors have now helped 300 youngsters into the pool for the first time.

Instructor keeps watchful eye on pupil learning to swim 

Instructor keeps watchful eye on pupil learning to swim - Credit: GLL

“The lessons have been brilliant,” one mum said. “Two of my children were completely new to swimming.” 

The GLL social enterprise opened the doors at the Mile End Park centre to a four-day intensive course teaching swimming to achieve the National Curriculum 25-metre standard. 

General manager Billy Jones said: “It’s been brilliant. We’re already looking to see how we can run similar programmes in the next school holidays.”   

300 children learn to swim in four days at Mile End

300 children learn to swim in four days at Mile End - Credit: GLL

You may also want to watch:

Five primary schools put forward pupils suited to the scheme, from Lawdale, Stewart Headlam, Hague, Columbia and Bigland Green. 

The course is part of a children’s safety campaign by Tower Hamlets Council. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in court on terrorism charge after arrest in east London
  2. 2 Firefighters extinguish Isle of Dogs maisonette blaze
  3. 3 Fire breaks out in Isle of Dogs tower block
  1. 4 Pandemic hero helping Docklands IRA victims' families is struck by Covid
  2. 5 Mapped: Possession of weapons across east London
  3. 6 Guilty: People convicted or jailed in east London in October
  4. 7 Seven Liveable Streets schemes to be restarted
  5. 8 Men steal almost £50k from Alexandra Palace cash machines in 2am raid
  6. 9 Jailed: Paedophile who abused children as young as four
  7. 10 Turkish kebab eateries named best in south and east London

Mayor John Biggs explained: “Swimming is the only sport that saves lives as well as keeping youngsters fit. Hundreds more children have now been taught an invaluable lifelong skill.”   

The response to GLL’s swimming lessons splashed passed what had been expected, with 800 visits to the pool over half term. 

East London News
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cllr Rabina Khan... faced with hate messages on WhatsApp

'I refuse to suffer in silence' says councillor getting threats on WhatsApp

Mike Brooke

person
Police weekend raids across London 

Police raid illegal street rave in Bethnal Green

Mike Brooke

person
Ranjith 'Roy' Kankanamalage... found dead in August

Second arrest after cemetery killing in Mile End

Mike Brooke

person
Delayed for years... new docks footbridge everyone is waiting for

New footbridge at Canary Wharf delayed — despite cash in the bank

Mike Brooke

person