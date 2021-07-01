News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Health

Cheers! Mixologists shake up nostalgic cocktails at Stepney Green care home

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 7:01 PM July 1, 2021   
Betty White... enjoying her triple berry margarita cocktail 

Betty White... enjoying her "memory lane" triple berry margarita cocktail - Credit: Hawthorn Green

Cocktails inspired by memories from the past were created to help the folk at a Stepney Green care home share their stories. 

The pop-up event at Hawthorn Green Care Home in Redmans Road was put on by mixologists who “distilled” the memories to create cocktail drinks to help nostalgic chats with carers and companions. 

They included Betty White's personalised triple berry margarita.

“My favourite thing about summer is the fresh raspberries, blueberries, strawberries,” the 76-year-old recalled. “I enjoyed a bowl of berries that we’d always have as a child, sitting in the garden after lunch in the sunshine.” 

Betty, who grew up in Wales and came to the Stepney care home from Dagenham in 2013, liked "the pinky-red juice colouring" the berries made, which captured her childhood memories “just perfectly”. 

You may also want to watch:

The cocktail bash took the residents down memory lane for an afternoon of sheer nostalgia.

Most Read

  1. 1 Leyton Orient reportedly interested in Southend full-back Elvis Bwomono
  2. 2 Parents warned: Police hunt after man tries to snatch child in Brick Lane
  3. 3 Southend will not let Elvis leave cheaply despite Leyton Orient interest
  1. 4 Covid cases nearly triple over one month in Barts hospitals
  2. 5 Families 'plagued by rats' call for more bin collections in Poplar
  3. 6 'Aberfeldy hero' pupils tell planners what Poplar's future should be
  4. 7 Man arrested after alleged Brick Lane 'child abduction attempt'
  5. 8 Is your local Turkish restaurant on this 'best in Britain' semi-final list?
  6. 9 Apsana Begum MP: 'We must address health inequalities'
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Men convicted or jailed in east London this week

Guilty: Who was convicted or jailed in east London this week?

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Kenny Jackett appointed as Leyton Orient manager

Leyton Orient

Jackett reveals Leyton Orient are hunting down a number of targets

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Fatima Targa meets Cllr Motin Uz-Zaman at her Targa Green café in Bow

Fund opens to help East End traders back on their feet after Covid

Mike Brooke

person
Nahim Ahmed

Tower Hamlets youth worker on lack of funding for vital services

Stephanie Stapleton

Logo Icon