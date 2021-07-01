Published: 7:01 PM July 1, 2021

Cocktails inspired by memories from the past were created to help the folk at a Stepney Green care home share their stories.

The pop-up event at Hawthorn Green Care Home in Redmans Road was put on by mixologists who “distilled” the memories to create cocktail drinks to help nostalgic chats with carers and companions.

They included Betty White's personalised triple berry margarita.

“My favourite thing about summer is the fresh raspberries, blueberries, strawberries,” the 76-year-old recalled. “I enjoyed a bowl of berries that we’d always have as a child, sitting in the garden after lunch in the sunshine.”

Betty, who grew up in Wales and came to the Stepney care home from Dagenham in 2013, liked "the pinky-red juice colouring" the berries made, which captured her childhood memories “just perfectly”.

The cocktail bash took the residents down memory lane for an afternoon of sheer nostalgia.