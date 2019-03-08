Tower Hamlets housing crisis service wins national award

Winners at the Housing Heroes Awards 2019. Picture: Housing Heroes. Housing Heroes

An organisation helping vulnerable people live independently has won a national award for its work housing people in crisis in Tower Hamlets.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The group, Look Ahead, runs the Tower Hamlets Crisis House. It won care team of the year at the national Housing Heroes Awards 2019.

It's not the first time the service has been celebrated. It was nominated for the same award, which is run by the magazine Inside Housing, two years ago.

You may also want to watch:

The house offers short-term place to stay for people in a mental health crisis. Last year, the house supported 114 people and no-one chose to leave early.

It's an alternative to hospital admission and provides shelter, care and support for people who are too ill to be treated at home.

This year, the staff expanded what the project offers with a new 'community support service' designed to help residents in the area.

The house is commissioned and run with the community and mental health trust East London Foundation Trust.