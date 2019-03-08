Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Tower Hamlets housing crisis service wins national award

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 July 2019

Winners at the Housing Heroes Awards 2019. Picture: Housing Heroes.

Winners at the Housing Heroes Awards 2019. Picture: Housing Heroes.

Housing Heroes

An organisation helping vulnerable people live independently has won a national award for its work housing people in crisis in Tower Hamlets.

The group, Look Ahead, runs the Tower Hamlets Crisis House. It won care team of the year at the national Housing Heroes Awards 2019.

It's not the first time the service has been celebrated. It was nominated for the same award, which is run by the magazine Inside Housing, two years ago.

You may also want to watch:

The house offers short-term place to stay for people in a mental health crisis. Last year, the house supported 114 people and no-one chose to leave early.

It's an alternative to hospital admission and provides shelter, care and support for people who are too ill to be treated at home.

This year, the staff expanded what the project offers with a new 'community support service' designed to help residents in the area.

The house is commissioned and run with the community and mental health trust East London Foundation Trust.

Most Read

Arrest of man in Poplar referred to police professional standards unit after footage goes viral

The arrest of a man on Abbott Road has been referred to a professional standards unit. Picture: @Sister_Alia / Twitter

CCTV appeal after woman wakes up to ‘terrifying’ sex attack in her Isle of Dogs home

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the sexual assault. Picture: MPS

Traffic ban for eight days in area of Bow to try out ‘liveable streets’ idea

Approaching Tredegar Road... only buses are being allowed through for eight days from Saturday. Picture: Google

Questions over banned Shoreditch company director Robert Newmark’s links to Hampstead restaurant

Beach Blanket Babylon founder Robert Newmark at his Hampstead home in 2015. Picture: Tom Dunkley

Arrested man in viral video was given a ‘five-stage warning’ to cooperate

The arrest of a man on Abbott Road has been referred to a professional standards unit. Picture: @Sister_Alia / Twitter

Most Read

Arrest of man in Poplar referred to police professional standards unit after footage goes viral

The arrest of a man on Abbott Road has been referred to a professional standards unit. Picture: @Sister_Alia / Twitter

CCTV appeal after woman wakes up to ‘terrifying’ sex attack in her Isle of Dogs home

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the sexual assault. Picture: MPS

Traffic ban for eight days in area of Bow to try out ‘liveable streets’ idea

Approaching Tredegar Road... only buses are being allowed through for eight days from Saturday. Picture: Google

Questions over banned Shoreditch company director Robert Newmark’s links to Hampstead restaurant

Beach Blanket Babylon founder Robert Newmark at his Hampstead home in 2015. Picture: Tom Dunkley

Arrested man in viral video was given a ‘five-stage warning’ to cooperate

The arrest of a man on Abbott Road has been referred to a professional standards unit. Picture: @Sister_Alia / Twitter

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Hearts and O’s remember those who fought in World War One

Members of the O's Somme Memorial Fund with the McCrae's Battalion Trust on the Somme Battlefields in Northern France

Tower Hamlets housing crisis service wins national award

Winners at the Housing Heroes Awards 2019. Picture: Housing Heroes.

Council offers to buy back flats from leaseholders facing a £2m bill for structural work

Brewster and Malting House are in Limehouse. Picture: Google

Westley wants to finish career as one-club man with Essex

Tom Westley of Essex in batting action against Yorkshire on day two of the County Championship Division One match at The County Ground (pic: Nick Wood/TGS Photo).

Coulson’s conduct hailed by Orient interim head coach

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant claims a cross ahead of Christian Adu-Gyamfi of Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists