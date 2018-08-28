GP appointments available on Christmas Day

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 December 2018

Opening hours at GP surgeries in Tower Hamlets have been extended over the holiday period, including Christmas Day.

Residents can now book urgent appointments every weekday evening between 6.30pm and 10pm or weekend appointments between 8am and 8pm, through the GP extended access service in the area.

Dr Sam Everington said: “We understand our patients are leading increasingly busy lives and there is now much more demand to be able to see a GP or nurse outside normal working hours.

“Having services later in the evening, and at weekends and bank holidays, makes it easier for people to be seen more quickly and at a time that better suits them, and this even includes being able to see a GP on Christmas Day.”

If you need to see a doctor or practice nurse over the festive season, book by calling their own GP practice as usual during working hours, or by calling NHS 111.

Topic Tags:

