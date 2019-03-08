Search

Surgeons get their theatre act together improving London Independent Hospital's CQC rating

PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 October 2019

Consultant Nima Heidari in a pre-op briefing with theatre medics at London Independent Hospital. Picture: BMI

Consultant Nima Heidari in a pre-op briefing with theatre medics at London Independent Hospital. Picture: BMI

BMI

Surgeons and medical staff have improved compared to three years ago at the London Independent Hospital and are now praised for their safe and effective healthcare.

Cheers! surgeons and medical staff at London Independent celebrate CQC inspectors' upgrading. Picture: BMICheers! surgeons and medical staff at London Independent celebrate CQC inspectors' upgrading. Picture: BMI

That's the conclusion of the Care Quality Commission's latest inspection which judged the private BMI hospital in Stepney Green as "good overall" and in surgery, critical care and outpatients.

"We feel confident pointing out areas where we can do better," executive director Sunny Chada revealed.

"We have improved since our last inspection. The inspectors have judged us as a good hospital."

The inspectors upgraded its 2016 rating for the 69-bed hospital's surgical services, now that previous recommendations had been addressed.

They noted the "sense of common purpose" and strategy for the next five years with the evidence of the improvements.

The report comes just a few months after being listed in the media in the top three private hospitals in the UK, after its imaging team was named for "outstanding practice".

Good internal communication between departments had led to the CQC's "improved safety" rating since the hospital's 2016 inspection.

