Search

Advanced search

There with You: Volunteers’ latest food pack deliveries on Isle of Dogs take total distributed past 1,700

PUBLISHED: 10:00 31 May 2020

Island Network volunteers with the food packs ready to be delivered to Isle of Dogs residents. Picture: Maium Miah Talukdar

Island Network volunteers with the food packs ready to be delivered to Isle of Dogs residents. Picture: Maium Miah Talukdar

Archant

A team of volunteers continued their support of the Isle of Dogs community by distributing more than 150 packages of food.

The deliveries on Wednesday, May 20, were the latest by the Island Network volunteers, who have been handing out meals and food packs to vulnerable people in the area over the past three months.

You may also want to watch:

Food packs included porridge, crackers, muri, milk, chickpeas, coffee, sugar, sardines, squash, rice, biscuits, pasta and bananas.

Island Network’s Maium Miah Talukdar said: “I am proud to say that since February 21, we have distributed over 1,730 meals and food packs to local elderly and vulnerable residents, including care homes, the NHS and schools.

“I am also so proud that we, as a team, are making the difference in the community - we are at least making people smile in this Covid-19 crisis.

“A massive thanks to our volunteers and One Housing for funding us for the last 14 weeks.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘We are all completely heartbroken’: Tributes to Tower Hamlets social worker who died with coronavirus

Irvin Fantie Moyo. Picture: Chris Moyo/LDRS

Coronavirus: Tower Hamlets call to lift immigration status as families are ‘too scared to get help’

Mayor calls for 'immigrant status' to be scrapped during Covid-19 crisis. Picture: Mike Brooke

Four people rescued from blaze at Bethnal Green block of flats

The fire brigade was called at 3.28am after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Bethnal Green. Picture: Shafi Azam

Boy, 17, jailed 17 years after wall of silence’ murder hunt

Murder victim... Steven, just 15 when stabbed to death

Police net £20,000 drugs and cash and arrest 17 suspects in Tower Hamlets’ Operation Continuum

Nabbed! 17 suspects arrested in Operation Continuum targetting drug gangs on streets of the East End. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

‘We are all completely heartbroken’: Tributes to Tower Hamlets social worker who died with coronavirus

Irvin Fantie Moyo. Picture: Chris Moyo/LDRS

Coronavirus: Tower Hamlets call to lift immigration status as families are ‘too scared to get help’

Mayor calls for 'immigrant status' to be scrapped during Covid-19 crisis. Picture: Mike Brooke

Four people rescued from blaze at Bethnal Green block of flats

The fire brigade was called at 3.28am after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Bethnal Green. Picture: Shafi Azam

Boy, 17, jailed 17 years after wall of silence’ murder hunt

Murder victim... Steven, just 15 when stabbed to death

Police net £20,000 drugs and cash and arrest 17 suspects in Tower Hamlets’ Operation Continuum

Nabbed! 17 suspects arrested in Operation Continuum targetting drug gangs on streets of the East End. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

There with You: Volunteers’ latest food pack deliveries on Isle of Dogs take total distributed past 1,700

Island Network volunteers with the food packs ready to be delivered to Isle of Dogs residents. Picture: Maium Miah Talukdar

Coronavirus: Government guidelines pave way for elite sport’s return

Racehorses gallop past the grandstand at Newmarket racecourse

Coronavirus: West Indies ‘approve proposed tour of England’

West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer (left) in action against England during the 2019 ICC World Cup

Rounders England develop family-friendly game for small groups

Rounders England have developed a family-friendly game for small groups

Coronavirus: A guide to the return of sport

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (left) in action with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during a Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium
Drive 24