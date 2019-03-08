Search

Join us in east London as GPs, top doctors urge medical students

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 April 2019

GPs' career fair staged at Stratford. Picture: East London Health & Care

GPs' career fair staged at Stratford. Picture: East London Health & Care

East London Health & Care

Appeals to medical students and newly-qualified GPs to stay in east London were made at an NHS careers fair.

Dr Sam Everington in appeal for GPs to stay in or come to east London. Picture: East London Health & CareDr Sam Everington in appeal for GPs to stay in or come to east London. Picture: East London Health & Care

Prof Sir Sam Everington, who runs the Bromley-by-Bow clinic and chairs the NHS Tower Hamlets clinical commissioning group, spoke at the fair held in Stratford about retaining and even attracting family doctors to the area.

His appeal was endorsed by Queen Mary University tutor Dr Farzana Hussain, a Newham GP herself, who told students at the fair who are training to be GPs how her enthusiasm for the area hadn’t waned.

“Working as an east London GP makes me a better person every day,” she said. “I’m serving so many diverse patients and learning from a great NHS team.”

Monday’s event organised by East London’s ‘health and care’ partnership was aimed at highlighting benefits of working in primary care. It was supported by East London Community Education Provider networks, the Royal College of GPs, Medical Defence Union, NHS Leadership Academy and Health Education England.

