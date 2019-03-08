Search

Advanced search

Karl quits his wheelchair determined to walk from Bow to see Spurs play

PUBLISHED: 17:00 31 August 2019

Coma victim Karl Jarvis spurred on to walk six miles to see Totenham Hotspur match. Picture: Stuart Wilson

Coma victim Karl Jarvis spurred on to walk six miles to see Totenham Hotspur match. Picture: Stuart Wilson

Stuart Wilson

A man who was in a coma for two weeks after a motorbike crash and left in a wheelchair years afterwards now plans to walk six miles to watch his favourite football team.

Karl is giving up his wheelchair to do press-ups at Ability Bow gym. Picture: Stuart WilsonKarl is giving up his wheelchair to do press-ups at Ability Bow gym. Picture: Stuart Wilson

Karl Jarvis is confident he can make the trek from his home in Bow to see Spurs play at Tottenham after having treatment at Ability Bow therapy gym.

He was three months in intensive care and confined to a wheelchair after his accident 10 years ago when he was living in Thailand.

"I couldn't remember a thing after the crash," he said. "The hospital saved my life, but I couldn't get out of my wheelchair and was really depressed."

Karl and his family used their savings to pay for his care, then returned to Britain for further specialist hospital treatment at the Royal London.

Karl in hospital in Thailand recovering from motorbike crash. Picture source: Karl JarvisKarl in hospital in Thailand recovering from motorbike crash. Picture source: Karl Jarvis

The crash left him with limited speech and damaged brain tissue, unable to do simple everyday tasks like holding a pen.

But Karl is slowly overcoming his years of disability after finally being referred to Ability Bow.

"My disability has destroyed me a bit," he admits. "But I'm grateful being here.

"I wouldn't even think of going to watch Tottenham or walk from home to White Hart Lane if I hadn't started the therapy."

He is now able to exercise almost entirely on his own to strengthen his legs, working with the gym's team of personal trainers.

"This increases my independence and motivates me," the 48-year-old tells you. "I can now even go shopping down Roman Road Market."

The former restaurant owner was left with life-changing injuries and unable to do anything physical.

Ability Bow founder Victoria Kent said: "People like Karl can recover impressively following a traumatic and life-changing experience. He is taking an inspiring path with his wellbeing."

Victoria opened the therapy gym at St Paul's Old Ford parish church in 2006 which has since helped 4,000 disabled people and injury victims, as well as those with chronic conditions such as multiple sclerosis or recovering from strokes or severe mental depression. But the gym has had its own struggle since public finances stopped in 2007 and has had to rely on donations from wellwishers and fundraising.

Most Read

‘He will be sorely missed’: Tributes to Stepney man killed in car crash

Daniel Rowland, from Stepney, was killed in a car crash in Essex. Picture: Essex Police

Officers clash in accounts of how ‘mass fraud’ in council youth service was dealt with

The

Man arrested for drug possession after police pursuit involving helicopter

Police on Manchester Road on the Isle of Dogs around the time of the arrest. Picture: Az Miah

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Tower Hamlets last year

The most popular baby names have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Ringleaders of organised crime network from South Woodford and Bethnal Green jailed

Niaz Mohammad and Afiqur Chowdhury. Pictures: Met Police

Most Read

‘He will be sorely missed’: Tributes to Stepney man killed in car crash

Daniel Rowland, from Stepney, was killed in a car crash in Essex. Picture: Essex Police

Officers clash in accounts of how ‘mass fraud’ in council youth service was dealt with

The

Man arrested for drug possession after police pursuit involving helicopter

Police on Manchester Road on the Isle of Dogs around the time of the arrest. Picture: Az Miah

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Tower Hamlets last year

The most popular baby names have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Ringleaders of organised crime network from South Woodford and Bethnal Green jailed

Niaz Mohammad and Afiqur Chowdhury. Pictures: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

West Ham ease to third win in a row with victory over Norwich City

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

Leyton Orient nab late draw at Salford City

Leyton Orient's James Brophy looks to get into the area (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets 1 Redbridge 5

Micky Wetherall, manager of Redbridge. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

FA Vase: Mixed fortunes for local rivals

Clapton took on Catholic United at Aveley's Parkside Stadium (pic Dan Wilson)

T20: Most incredible qualification says Essex star Bopara

Ravi Bopara of Essex gets ready to bat during Essex Eagles vs Kent Spitfires, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists