Living Games event at Mile End put on after lockdowns

Published: 6:41 PM September 30, 2021

Champion! A friendly day of sport after 18 months in lockdown - Credit: RJ Photographics

A Living Games programme of sport at Mile End attracted 75 competitors after 18 months of the pandemic.

The one-day event at Mile End Stadium was put on by L&Q Foundation in its 10th year supporting communities through local organisations.

Enjoying friendly sports run at Mile End Stadium - Credit: RJ Photographics

“The programme shows how important it is to bring people together like this,” L&Q’s Charlie Culshaw explained.

“People were able to let off steam, socialise and connect with others in sport. We brought together so many people after what has been a challenging 18 months."

The sports event was staged in partnership with Sport England to encourage physical activity through the coronavirus crisis.

The foundation is part of the L&Q housing association with its 6,500 serviced houses, which cater for people with mental health illnesses, learning disabilities and the elderly.

Competing in a day of friendly sport staged by L&Q Foundation - Credit: RJ Photographics

The Living Games event was the foundation’s first major in-person event since the start of the pandemic following its programme of online events during lockdown, which included dance classes encouraging people to stay fit indoors.