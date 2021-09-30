Living Games event at Mile End put on after lockdowns
- Credit: RJ Photographics
A Living Games programme of sport at Mile End attracted 75 competitors after 18 months of the pandemic.
The one-day event at Mile End Stadium was put on by L&Q Foundation in its 10th year supporting communities through local organisations.
“The programme shows how important it is to bring people together like this,” L&Q’s Charlie Culshaw explained.
“People were able to let off steam, socialise and connect with others in sport. We brought together so many people after what has been a challenging 18 months."
The sports event was staged in partnership with Sport England to encourage physical activity through the coronavirus crisis.
The foundation is part of the L&Q housing association with its 6,500 serviced houses, which cater for people with mental health illnesses, learning disabilities and the elderly.
The Living Games event was the foundation’s first major in-person event since the start of the pandemic following its programme of online events during lockdown, which included dance classes encouraging people to stay fit indoors.
