Lockdown memories create Stepney care home artwork

Published: 6:15 PM August 23, 2021

Dolly Goddard and the giant collage at Stepney's Rosewood House - Credit: Hamberley Care

A giant artwork of lockdown memories has been created by residents of a Stepney care home to record what has helped them get through the pandemic.

The art therapy project has helped those living at Rosewood House in Redmans Road to remember the moments they treasure most.

Great-grandmother Dolly Goddard added a snapshot of a birthday party at the home during lockdown.

“The artwork has helped bring back a recent memory,” Dolly explained. “The collage is a lovely piece of art.”

The retired tailoring worker, who has turned 94, has lived in Stepney Green all her life and knows the area “like the back of my hand”. She couldn’t wait to show the artwork to her son Ronald Goddard when he visited.

Ronald said: “Mum has quite a creative background spending years making dresses and trousers. It’s nice seeing that creativity inspired again.”

The residents all added words, photographs, drawings and other images to the project over the summer, inspired by "moments that mattered" during the pandemic.