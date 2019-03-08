London Marathon: Canary Wharf bank worker laces up trainers for disabled nephew

A bank worker from Canary Wharf makes his London Marathon debut this month, to raise money for people who can’t see or hear.

Paul Cummings, 28, will join ranks of runners taking on the 26-mile course on Sunday 28 April.

Paul, who works at HSBC, has laced up his trainers for his two-year-old nephew Jaxon, a two-year-old born with the rare condition neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia.

The blood disorder caused him to have two strokes before birth, leading to a number of eye conditions.

Paul hopes to complete the course in four hours and 30 minutes, and already raised £400 for Sense, the charity supporting Jaxon at their special nursery.

“He has come leaps and bounds since starting and met some great friends,” he said.

“I feel proud to be running for Sense and very grateful for what they do to support children and adults with complex disabilities.”

To sponsor Paul visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/PaulCummings9