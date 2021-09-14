Mile End stadium plea for unneeded sports kit

Published: 1:15 PM September 14, 2021

A collection point has been set up for sports kit donations at Mile End Park Leisure Centre and Stadium in an appeal to get more youngsters to take part in physical activities.

The appeal aims to provide good used clothing and equipment to East End children and youngsters in need.

Better social enterprise, which operates the stadium for Tower Hamlets Council, has joined the Kit Out the Nation campaign for donations to be distributed to schools.

Appeal for sports equipment to get kids involved more

“One barrier to taking part in sport for some children is the cost of kits,” Mile End leisure centre’s Billy Jones explained. “The pandemic has compounded it.

“So we’re calling on people, teams and clubs to clear out their cupboards for any sports clothing or equipment in good condition that's no longer needed and would otherwise go to landfill.”

The appeal is to help children from poorer backgrounds to combat a national trend showing physical activity falling among youngsters, with 100,000 fewer children meeting recommended levels in 2020 than the year before.

This drop in activity was largely blamed on the pandemic.