Search

Advanced search

Hospital doctors at London Independent come up with mnemonic to spell out danger of getting Sepsis

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 16 September 2019

Mnemonic guide to Sepsis drawn up by London Independent Hospital consultants. Picture: BMI

Mnemonic guide to Sepsis drawn up by London Independent Hospital consultants. Picture: BMI

BMI

Hospital consultants are promoting public awareness of the potentially fatal sepsis condition with a mnemonic to help people spot the symptoms.

Medical staff at London Independent Hospital promoting public awareness of Sepsis. Picture: BMIMedical staff at London Independent Hospital promoting public awareness of Sepsis. Picture: BMI

Medics have designed a display at the BMI London Independent in Stepney Green with the first letter taken from each symptom.

The mnemonic is: Slurred speech, Extreme fever or muscle pain, Passing no urine all day, Severe breathlessness, Initial feeling of death and lastly Skin mottled or discoloured.

"This condition can come quickly," the hospital's infection control manager Sabina Przybyla-Gruszczyk warns. "People should know the signs and when to seek help."

Most common sources of sepsis, which claimed the lives of boxer Muhammad Ali and Superman film star Christopher Reeve, are meningitis, skin or urinary infections, pneumonia and blood or abdominal infections.

Those most at risk are babies under one, adults over 60, patients with chronic lung, liver or heart disease, people with no spleen or anyone with weakened immune systems.

Most Read

Desperate search by Centrepoint looking east for spare land to help London’s homeless youth

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs' is buttonholed by Centrepoint in search for any spare land. Picture: Mike Brooke

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Fancy being tackled by a rugby union legend?

Rugby World Cup 2003 Winner Jason Robinson

‘He will be sorely missed’: Tributes to Stepney man killed in car crash

Daniel Rowland, from Stepney, was killed in a car crash in Essex. Picture: Essex Police

Unbelievable Jeff Stelling marches through million pound barrier for Prostate Cancer UK

Jeff Stelling hits the �1million mark during his latest March for Men at Emirates Stadium (pic Jeremy Banks Photography)

Most Read

Desperate search by Centrepoint looking east for spare land to help London’s homeless youth

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs' is buttonholed by Centrepoint in search for any spare land. Picture: Mike Brooke

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Fancy being tackled by a rugby union legend?

Rugby World Cup 2003 Winner Jason Robinson

‘He will be sorely missed’: Tributes to Stepney man killed in car crash

Daniel Rowland, from Stepney, was killed in a car crash in Essex. Picture: Essex Police

Unbelievable Jeff Stelling marches through million pound barrier for Prostate Cancer UK

Jeff Stelling hits the �1million mark during his latest March for Men at Emirates Stadium (pic Jeremy Banks Photography)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s coach Embleton says it’s a step in the right direction

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

East London show plenty of attacking Will as Mavericks are put to sword on first day

Will Brown scored four tries as East London beat Mavericks (pic ELRFC)

McGrath: Essex want to make sure of rewards

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath during Warwickshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 11th September 2019

New host venue announced for London Football Awards

Tottenham's Son Heung-min after winning the London Football Awards 2019 Premier League Player of the Year. Picture: Action Images for LFAP via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Hospital doctors at London Independent come up with mnemonic to spell out danger of getting Sepsis

Mnemonic guide to Sepsis drawn up by London Independent Hospital consultants. Picture: BMI
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists