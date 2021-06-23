'We need more Covid vaccines,' Tower Hamlets mayor warns
- Credit: Kois Miah
An appeal for more Covid jabs in Tower Hamlets has been made to the government to stop the borough's vaccination programme from falling behind other areas.
John Biggs, mayor of Tower Hamlets, has written to Health Secretary Matt Hancock calling for steps to be made to make sure there are enough Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available in east London, following the spread of the latest Covid-19 Delta variant.
“We’ve set out steps the health secretary can take to support us,” Mayor John Biggs said in a statement to the East London Advertiser.
“I urge him to do what he can to help get more of our people vaccinated as soon as possible.
“The vaccine is now available to younger age groups and we need to do everything we can to drive up vaccination rates.”
The East End has a comparatively younger population than other places, and statistics have shown a lower take-up rate than other areas with a larger proportion of priority and older groups.
You may also want to watch:
The latest urgency is caused by infection rates increasing with the Delta variant, particularly with “the disproportionate impact” of Covid-19 in the East End.
In their letter, the mayor and his deputy Rachel Blake are urging the health secretary to take steps to make sure the vaccine supply keeps up.
Most Read
- 1 Jailed: Bethnal Green man who tried to buy hand grenade to use on police
- 2 Police bid to trace man in connection with Tube station sex assault
- 3 Met launches summer operation as teen killings surge
- 4 Tributes paid after Tower Hamlets councillor dies at 40
- 5 Whitechapel lab to research East End's high throat cancer rates
- 6 Trial date set for MP Apsana Begum charged with 'housing fraud'
- 7 'Tokyo Olympics? Tough call after Covid,' says Montell Douglas
- 8 Former Leyton Orient striker Lee Angol joins Bradford City
- 9 Campaign groups link up for Hackney Town Hall anti-road closure demo
- 10 Friends of John Pierce compiling 'book of memories' for his family
Cllr Blake, the cabinet member for Tower Hamlets’ public health, said: “It’s vital that we get as many young people vaccinated as possible now that vaccines are available, to help protect each other and prevent the spread of the virus.
"Infection rates are increasing nationally with the Delta variant, with a disproportionate impact of Covid-19 in the East End."
The council is preparing a roving mobile clinic to find hard-to-reach communities and is urging the government to make sure there are sufficient vaccines available, as well as stepping up supplies to pharmacies.
The next few weeks are crucial in containing outbreaks of the Delta variant, the mayor’s letter points out. Government ministers are being urged to set out a plan to address “inequalities in vaccine take up”.
Vaccination rates are now increasing, however, with 150,000 people in the East End having had their first jab.