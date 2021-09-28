Canary Wharf bankers help cancer charity raise £1.4m

Published: 12:28 PM September 28, 2021

Banking and investment experts at Canary Wharf have used their fundraising skills to help raise £1.4million for specialist nursing for young people with cancer.

Staff at Morgan Stanley financial services have helped the Teenage Cancer Trust to smash its £1m target for 2021 with fundraisers such as dragon boat racing.

Cash raised is going towards a new ward for young patients at University College Hospital to feel more like being at home than in hospital.

Three specialist nurses are already in place for London and the south east from the fundraising, with another being recruited.

“Our partnership with Morgan Stanley will change lives,” the trust's chief executive Kate Collins said.

“Being diagnosed with cancer as a teenager is devastating. But getting support at the right time can make a difference.

“Now every young person with cancer in the region will have a nurse to turn to for support when things get tough.”

The extra £400,000 raised above the target means the charity can also take on four youth coordinators to provide emotional support and social activities to help reduce the isolation and loneliness a diagnosis can bring.