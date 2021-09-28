News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Health

Canary Wharf bankers help cancer charity raise £1.4m

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 12:28 PM September 28, 2021   
Morgan Stanley staff in dragon boat racing to raise funds for cancer charity

Morgan Stanley staff in dragon boat racing to raise funds for cancer charity - Credit: Teenage Cancer Trust

Banking and investment experts at Canary Wharf have used their fundraising skills to help raise £1.4million for specialist nursing for young people with cancer. 

Staff at Morgan Stanley financial services have helped the Teenage Cancer Trust to smash its £1m target for 2021 with fundraisers such as dragon boat racing. 

Cash raised is going towards a new ward for young patients at University College Hospital to feel more like being at home than in hospital.  

Three specialist nurses are already in place for London and the south east from the fundraising, with another being recruited.    

“Our partnership with Morgan Stanley will change lives,” the trust's chief executive Kate Collins said. 

You may also want to watch:

“Being diagnosed with cancer as a teenager is devastating. But getting support at the right time can make a difference. 

“Now every young person with cancer in the region will have a nurse to turn to for support when things get tough.”

Most Read

  1. 1 East London's 10 prettiest streets to visit
  2. 2 Brigade issues fire safety warning after Limehouse studio blaze
  3. 3 Man who stabbed teen at Crossharbour station found guilty of murder
  1. 4 Police officer sacked after criminal conviction
  2. 5 Khalid Ali couldn't hide delight after winning start against Dean Wilkinson
  3. 6 Man in 30s dies after Isle of Dogs stabbing
  4. 7 Jailed: Tower Hamlets man who tried to rape another man
  5. 8 Concern growing for man last seen at Bow Road station
  6. 9 Families tell developers what's needed on Poplar's Teviot estate at fun day
  7. 10 Police patrols to increase after fatal Isle of Dogs stabbing

The extra £400,000 raised above the target means the charity can also take on four youth coordinators to provide emotional support and social activities to help reduce the isolation and loneliness a diagnosis can bring.

Docklands News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

One of the guns and some live ammo found in the armed raid

Gun crime

Sentencing of arms dealers set for one year after Isle of Dogs raid

Mike Brooke

person
Police have made an arrest in the murder investigation launched after a man was found dead in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park

Metropolitan Police

Man found with stab injuries in Stepney

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Golding Street next to Rope Walk Gardens... scene of vicious stabbing  

Metropolitan Police

Two men arrested in connection with Shadwell double stabbing

Daniel Gayne

person
Where stabbing took place in Shadwell

Teenager suffers 'life-changing' injuries after alleged attack in Shadwell

Mike Brooke

person