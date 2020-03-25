Search

MP for Poplar and Limehouse slams businesses trying to profit from covid-19

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 March 2020

Apsana Begum - MP for Poplar and Limehouse Picture: Mike Brooke

Apsana Begum - MP for Poplar and Limehouse Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

The MP for Poplar and Limehouse, Apsana Begum, has condemned the retailers who inflate their prices to profit from the coronavirus crisis.

In an early day motion to the House of Commons, Ms Begum commended the businesses who are “striving to do the right thing”, before lambasting the behaviour of those “seeking to capitalise on the current situation by charging unjustifiably high prices for essential goods.”

She asked the government to take urgent action against this “immoral and unjust” behaviour.

The Tower Hamlets native also wrote to Alok Sharma, secretary of state, department for business, energy and industrial strategy to reiterate her concerns.

Ms Begum emphasised that the warnings to behave from the Competition and Markets Authority had not worked across the board, and that some businesses were continuing to exploit people’s “concerns and fears at this time of national crisis.”

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the country into a three-week lockdown, as imposed by prime minister Boris Johnson on Monday night.

