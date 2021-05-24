Early diagnosis centre helps people at risk of cancer get tests sooner

Published: 2:20 PM May 24, 2021

A new early diagnosis centre (EDC) at Mile End Hospital is helping at-risk patients across east London to undergo procedures sooner.

The EDC focuses on improving early diagnosis by inviting those living with conditions that increase their risk of cancer to attend regular screenings.

It is staffed by specialist cancer clinicians and offers services including endoscopies, ultrasounds and CT scans, with MRIs planned for next year.

One of the first of its kind in the country, it offers patients more choice of when and where they receive treatment and is expected to carry out about 16,500 procedures in the next year.

Dagenham resident Ann Baker, 84, who recently visited the EDC for a colonoscopy, said: “I usually have the procedure at Queen’s Hospital but I was offered the chance to have it done at the EDC and would only have to wait one week, which I was really happy about.”

The EDC is a joint initiative between Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust, Barts Health and Homerton University.