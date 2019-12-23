Pensioners in Stepney are pampered with beauty manicures with their Christmas lunch

Trainee beauty treatment students giving manicures to Stepney OAPs at their New City College salon, Picture: LBTH LBTH

Pensioners have been treated to luxury pampering by trainee beauty students at their college salon with manicures and pedicures.

The students invited residents from Lady Mico's Almshouses in Stepney for the festive season treat at New City College.

The beauty session was part of a programme of activities with sheltered accommodation landlords by Tower Hamlets Council to help tackle isolation and bring generations together.

"We want to make sure older people keep their social connections and independence," the council's cabinet member for health and wellbeing Amina Ali said. "Young students are sharing their skills with older generations."

The pensioners were given manicures, pedicures, hand and foot massages, followed by a festive lunch prepared by catering students.

The council is urging neighbours to "look out for the elderly" living alone who may be isolated and invite them to join in seasonal festivities.