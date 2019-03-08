Non-emergencies at Royal London's A&E now being sent to new 'urgent treatment' clinic instead
PUBLISHED: 12:30 17 August 2019
Mike Brooke
An "urgent treatment" clinic has opened at the Royal London Hospital to take the pressure off the A&E department that is now only treating emergencies.
The new clinic at the Cavell entrance in Stepney Way is equipped to diagnose and deal with the most common ailments normally seen at A&E.
"This means A&E can focus on emergency life-threatening conditions," Tower Hamlets GP Care Group's Tracy Cannell explained. "The new treatment centre deals with minor ailments and ongoing needs."
It is being run 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by GPs on a three-month trial to see if it works out.
Royal London's chief executive Jackie Sullivan said: "This will help ease the pressure on our emergency department for those in life-threatening situations."
Patients who go to A&E with non-emergencies are being assessed and redirected to the new clinic. But those with serious injuries or medical emergencies still need to dial 999 or go to A&E, it is stressed.