Non-emergencies at Royal London's A&E now being sent to new 'urgent treatment' clinic instead

Patients calling at A&E with non-emergencies now being redirected to new treatment centre round the corner. Picture: Mike Brooke Mike Brooke

An "urgent treatment" clinic has opened at the Royal London Hospital to take the pressure off the A&E department that is now only treating emergencies.

The new Urgent Treatment centre that's opened at the Royal London in Whitechapel. Picture: Bart's NHS The new Urgent Treatment centre that's opened at the Royal London in Whitechapel. Picture: Bart's NHS

The new clinic at the Cavell entrance in Stepney Way is equipped to diagnose and deal with the most common ailments normally seen at A&E.

"This means A&E can focus on emergency life-threatening conditions," Tower Hamlets GP Care Group's Tracy Cannell explained. "The new treatment centre deals with minor ailments and ongoing needs."

It is being run 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by GPs on a three-month trial to see if it works out.

Royal London's chief executive Jackie Sullivan said: "This will help ease the pressure on our emergency department for those in life-threatening situations."

Patients who go to A&E with non-emergencies are being assessed and redirected to the new clinic. But those with serious injuries or medical emergencies still need to dial 999 or go to A&E, it is stressed.