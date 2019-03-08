Search

East London mental health legal team win national award

PUBLISHED: 13:46 05 June 2019

The East London Fondation Trust's legal team. The trust said it has cut waiting times by more than two yours compared to the national average. Picture: ELFT.

The East London Fondation Trust's legal team. The trust said it has cut waiting times by more than two yours compared to the national average. Picture: ELFT.

ELFT

The legal team for east London's mental health trust has won a national award for its work.

Using a proactive approach to investigate incidents, the legal affairs team at the East London Foundation Trust made big cuts to the amount of time it takes to reach a settlement.

The process, which the trust says is transparent and works with patients, has made the trust two years faster at settling claims than England's average.

They were recognised at the Health Service Journal Value awards, which aim to highlight the best examples of the NHS and its partners adding value.

That can mean improving savings and improving services for patients.

"The Legal Affairs team recognise that litigation can be a long and stressful process, not just for patients but also for staff," said Jane Quinn, the associate director of the team.

"Our approach builds on the culture of the Trust and we do our best to ensure that decisions are made quickly and efficiently in order to minimise stress and anxiety."

The judges said the team showed good involvement from people who use the service and bettered the culture at the service from the bottom-up.

Three women sexually assaulted at Wapping station

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Delivery driver remains critical week on from 'violent and unprovoked' bat attack

The man was found injured in Globe Road. Picture: Google Maps

Orient thank football community for Edinburgh support

Justin Edinburgh urges his Leyton Orient team on from the touchline at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O's boss Edinburgh taken to hospital

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient players send well wishes to manager Justin

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (right) shakes hands with Josh Koroma after the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sterling believes Nations League success could spur England onto greatness

Raheem Sterling will hope to be celebrating against with England at this week's Nations League Finals (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

17th Pals' Battalion Band to play at Liverpool Street Station

A memorial in the village of Flers to the players', staff and supporters from Clapton Orient who served with the 17th battalion Middlesex regiment, the Footballers' Battalion, and fought in the Battle of the Somme during World War One (pic: John Walton/PA).

Cricket: Seamer Siddle happy to do his bit with bat for Essex

Peter Siddle in batting action for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Architect based in Whitechapel dies while swimming in Hampstead Heath pond

Chris Slamon worked in Whitechapel. Picture: Slamon Family/Stockwool Architects

'Sugar tax' delivers a £250k sweetener for schools in Tower Hamlets

Schools in Tower Hamlets schools have been given funding derived from the ‘sugar tax’. Pic: LBTH
