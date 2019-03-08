Search

Whitechapel team helping the homeless bags national award at Westminster

PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 July 2019

The Homeless Pathway team has won a national award at the Houses of Parliament for its work helping homeless people find their feet after leaving hospital. Picture: ELFT.

ELFT

A team helping homeless people improve their lives after leaving hospital has earned national acclaim at the NHS Parliamentary Awards.

NHS bosses and MPs come together at the awards to honour the UK's biggest achievements in health and social care.

Led by GP Dr Peter Buchman, the Pathway Homeless team in Whitechapel beat out the competition to win the prize for excellence in urgent and emergency care.

Based at Royal London Hospital, their work is now being used in ten hospitals across the UK.

The team helps the homeless with their often complex needs so they can get better for good after leaving hospital.

Poplar and Limehouse MP Jim Fitzpatrick nominated the team.

Sir Sam Everington is a GP and chair of the Tower Hamlets Clinical Commissioning Group.

"I am incredibly proud the team have won this national NHS award. It recognises the fantastic work carried out by the East London Foundation Trust, The Royal London Hospital, the CCG and local partners, delivering outcomes for vulnerable homeless people," he said.

