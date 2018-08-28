Royal London Hospital nurses organise 100th birthday party for patient

Florence Green with the nursing team at the Royal London Hospital. Picture: Barts Archant

A patient at the Royal London Hospital didn’t let a fall stop her from celebrating her 100th birthday in style.

Florence, known as Flo, celebrating her 100th birthday with cake and balloons. Picture: Barts Florence, known as Flo, celebrating her 100th birthday with cake and balloons. Picture: Barts

Florence Green, who lives in Chingford, had a fall at her home on New Year’s Eve.

When nurses realised her big day was fast approaching on January 4, they rallied around to organise a celebration.

Staff gave her a bedside birthday cake, balloons, banners and a cup of tea.

Florence, known as Flo, said she couldn’t thank the team enough. Having undergone surgery, they’re hoping she’ll be home soon to open her birthday card from the Queen.

Ugochi Agbasimelo, senior nurse in trauma, orthopaedics and plastics at the Royal London, said: “Flo had a lovely time celebrating her 100th birthday, and we were delighted to celebrate it with her.

“We always like to put a smile on our patients’ faces, and the team did an incredible job rallying around to make sure Flo’s landmark birthday didn’t get missed simply because of being in hospital. I’m very proud.”