Stepney Green private hospital sharing staff and resources with NHS to help fight coronavirus

A private hospital in Stepney Green has partnered with the NHS to help free up resources to treat seriously ill coronavirus patients.

BMI London Independent Hospital has been working with The Royal London in Whitechapel to share staff and provide NHS care for patients in need of crucial emergency and elective treatment.

The partnership was enabled through a central initiative by NHS England to block-book all private hospital services, facilities and clinical staff to help cope with the surge of Covid-19 patients.

In total, this adds around 10,000 nurses, 700 doctors and 8,000 beds - including the 78 beds and 320 staff from BMI The London Independent.

Its executive director Sunny Chada said: “We have worked hand in hand with our NHS colleagues for many years, often sharing staff and equipment.

“That relationship was crucial to us successfully responding to this emergency.

“We have dedicated our services to freeing up resources in the NHS to fight this horrific virus.

“The procedures we have delivered, which in at least eight cases saved lives, highlight the outstanding level of professionalism in both the independent and NHS sectors.”

To alleviate pressures on Royal London staff and beds, the London Independent Hospital has treated more than 1,350 people through outpatients, day case and inpatient procedures.

Treatment has ranged from spinal trauma and liver cancer surgery to CT and ultrasound imaging.

Staff at the hospital have also treated seriously ill patients who might otherwise have faced severe consequences, including those with liver cancer and spinal trauma.

Mr Chada said: “Our patient bedrooms, consulting facilities, operating theatres and diagnostic equipment were all made available to our local NHS Trust and NHS England as part of the national response to the pandemic.

“In addition, we were able to transfer 12 ventilators and anaesthetic machines to the NHS to enable patients at the Nightingale and the Royal Free to care for people with Covid-19.

“While the number of cases is falling, we remain working closely with the NHS to ensure we can respond if necessary.”