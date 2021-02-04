Covid-19 rapid testing site opens in Canary Wharf

Published: 5:59 PM February 4, 2021

The new Covid-19 rapid testing site at Canary Wharf. - Credit: Tower Hamlets Council

A rapid Covid-19 testing site for people without symptoms has opened in Canary Wharf.

Located on level -2 of Jubilee Place mall, it's the third community testing site in the borough - providing rapid testing for key workers, those who can't work from home, or people who live with someone in these groups.

As many as one in three people with Covid-19 don’t have symptoms and these sites help to quickly identify asymptomatic cases.

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs. - Credit: Mike Brooke

Mayor John Biggs said: “Effective community testing is key in controlling the spread of Covid-19, so having this new site in London’s business hub will be indispensable.”

Rapid tests, also known as lateral flow tests, provide results in less than 30 minutes.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone who tests positive must self-isolate for 10 days.

The new site, which is currently walk-in only, is open 7.30am-4.30pm daily.

Visit www.towerhamlets.gov.uk/testing for more information about test sites.