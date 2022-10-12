News

Two reality TV stars officially opened a new 'super gym' in Whitechapel this week (October 10).

Channel 4's Made in Chelsea star and DJ Alex Mytton and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and former world champion boxer Shannon Courtenay were among those celebrating the opening of Precision Health.

Co-founders Christian Thomson and Virgis Silinskas claim the gym is the first in the UK to use biomechanics, physiological, metabolic and biochemical scanning to "build a precise physiological picture" of the individual.

Shannon said: "I've been doing this for my whole career so I'm used to it. But, for someone who's not an athlete, this is quite exciting because it's detail of their body like they've never seen before."

Scientists at Precision Health performed metabolic analyses on Shannon and Alex, testing how much energy they used while lying down and whether that energy came from carbohydrates or fats - Credit: Stewart Turkington

Christian said the gym uses scientific testing to personally tailor health and fitness programs to the individual.

He said the project grew out of his experience of having chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) during his kickboxing career: "When I had CFS, I was a professional fighter and I was told, 'you train too much, you don't eat enough, you don't sleep enough'.

"So I started eating more and sleeping over eight hours a night and things just got worse.

"They told me it was in my head, but it wasn't. Because no one understood, I decided I would find out for myself. That's where this all started."

Alex said he will be training at the gym for the next three months, specifically focusing on a complex meniscus tear he suffered seven years ago.

The scientists performed another metabolic analysis on each celebrity, testing how much energy they used while riding a bike - Credit: Stewart Turkington

He continued: "I haven't been training for quite a long time and all of the tests Precision Health do are great for identifying how you can rebuild and rehabilitate when you've got an injury."

Alex added: "Typically, I don't add any scientific approach to my training; I just do whatever and hope for the best. This system sounds like it's a much better, ultra-focused way to be able to achieve [your goals]."

Christian said the tests could help people avoid fitness fads: "Fads and trends often come from a place of reality, but people end up selling them in every single place they can and where they don't work, too. That's where they become fads.

"Every single strategy works, it just depends whether it's going to move you in the right direction."

The gym is on Cambridge Heath Road.