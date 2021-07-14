News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
250,000 golf club swiping challenge gets underway towards Canary Wharf

Mike Brooke

Published: 11:36 AM July 14, 2021   
On a bridge to Perth... David Sullivan's drive down to east London

On a bridge to Perth... David Sullivan's drive down to east London - Credit: David Sullivan

David Sullivan is "driving" towards Canary Wharf from John O’Groats for a two-day pit stop on his mammoth 10-week charity challenge to Land’s End. 

But he’s not driving a car — just a golf club and ball. 

David... starting his drive at John O'Groats

David... starting his drive at John O'Groats - Credit: David Sullivan

The former Armed Forces skiing trainer is currently in the Midlands, but is expecting to reach Canary Wharf on July 18 and 19. 

He is walking 1,000 miles and making 250,000 golf shots for the British Heart Foundation to place more life-saving defibrillators around the country and train people how to use them. 

Meeting wellwishers at Newcastle

Meeting wellwishers at Newcastle - Credit: David Sullivan

David was faced with a life-or-death situation when a young man had a heart attack in front of him. He knew what to do and gave CPR for 17 minutes until the man could be treated with a defibrillator.  

"It makes you realise how precious life is when that happens in front of you,” the 58-year-old recalled. “It’s important to know what to do — now it’s my mission to create an army of life-savers all over the country.”  

David, whose target is £60,000, began “the world’s longest golf hole” challenge on June 11.  

David Sullivan arrives on a wing and a prayer at York Minster Cathedral driving home his mission for CPR training

David Sullivan arrives on a wing and a prayer at York Minster Cathedral driving home his mission for CPR training - Credit: David Sullivan

