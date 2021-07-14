250,000 golf club swiping challenge gets underway towards Canary Wharf
- Credit: David Sullivan
David Sullivan is "driving" towards Canary Wharf from John O’Groats for a two-day pit stop on his mammoth 10-week charity challenge to Land’s End.
But he’s not driving a car — just a golf club and ball.
The former Armed Forces skiing trainer is currently in the Midlands, but is expecting to reach Canary Wharf on July 18 and 19.
He is walking 1,000 miles and making 250,000 golf shots for the British Heart Foundation to place more life-saving defibrillators around the country and train people how to use them.
David was faced with a life-or-death situation when a young man had a heart attack in front of him. He knew what to do and gave CPR for 17 minutes until the man could be treated with a defibrillator.
You may also want to watch:
"It makes you realise how precious life is when that happens in front of you,” the 58-year-old recalled. “It’s important to know what to do — now it’s my mission to create an army of life-savers all over the country.”
David, whose target is £60,000, began “the world’s longest golf hole” challenge on June 11.
Most Read
- 1 Pedestrian seriously injured after car allegedly mounts pavement
- 2 New data shows steep spike in Covid cases across east London
- 3 How East End's Angel & Crown pub got shot in the arm from Coca-Cola
- 4 Leyton Orient and West Ham play out goalless draw in pre-season
- 5 Strike by Tower Hamlets council’s 'help assessors' over contracts dispute
- 6 Leyton Orient boss still looking to add to his squad as he assesses trialists
- 7 Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett impressed by West Ham draw
- 8 Children come out to play as Bethnal Green road is closed to traffic
- 9 Battle of Cable Street veteran and ex-mayoress celebrates 104th birthday
- 10 Soul star Leee John to take Canary Wharf stage marking 40 years of Imagination