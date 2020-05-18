There for you: Red Cross delivers emergency supplies to Tower Hamlets food banks from supermarket chain

Red Cross volunteers... distributing to food banks in Coronavirus emergency. Picture: Red Cross Red Cross

The Red Cross has distributed 7,600 items including toiletries to emergency food banks in the East End donated by the Tesco supermarket chain after a call from the Mayor of London.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Items have included cereal, bread and fresh fruit and vegetables being sent out to organisations like FareShare and Trussell Trust as food banks were being forced to close.

You may also want to watch:

“This unprecedented emergency requires us all to pull together,” British Red Cross operations manager Cristina Dalton said.

“A large part of our work is delivering food parcels and medicines to those unable to get out. Our emergency response teams can get the food they need swiftly to make sure nobody faces this crisis alone.”

Donations from the supermarket chain have so far totalled 68,400 items across Greater London with £2million donated to the Red Cross for its emergency relief operation.