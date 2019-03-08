Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Child eye cancer surgeons commended at Royal London Hospital

PUBLISHED: 18:47 11 March 2019

Royal London's Eye Club helping children survive eye cancer. Picture: Barts Health NHS Trust

Royal London's Eye Club helping children survive eye cancer. Picture: Barts Health NHS Trust

Archant

Surgeons treating children with rare eye cancer at the Royal London have been commended in the annual Bayer Ophthalmology honours.

Play thereapists help children recover from eye cancer. Picture: Barts Health NHS TrustPlay thereapists help children recover from eye cancer. Picture: Barts Health NHS Trust

The hospital’s Retinoblastoma team has been commended for achieving 98 per cent survival of children after five years.

Judges acknowledged “the team that has achieved striking results in survival rates”.

They praised its Eye Club where older children teach younger patients how to care for their prosthetic eye and help to reduce stigma.

The ophthalmic team, one of two national centres in the UK, treats 16 children in a single day, under general anaesthesia. It also has a 60pc success rate helping save the children’s eyesight, double the rate eight years ago.

Retinoblastoma team at the Royal London praised by judges. Picture: Stewart TurkingtonRetinoblastoma team at the Royal London praised by judges. Picture: Stewart Turkington

The team has two consultant ophthalmologists, three paediatric oncologists, a specialist orthoptist, play therapist, psychologist, three specialist oncology nurses and two clinical fellows.

Every child has a play specialist who knows how each young patient reacts to anaesthetic, which aids recovery.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Couple arrested after Pc is assaulted at address in Mile End

Coborn Street in Mile End... police called to an address. Picture: Google

Orient goalkeeper Dean ends Brill week with clean sheet

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill applauds the home fans at full time (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Tower Hamlets councillor holds his hands up to Momentum’s election offences over cash payments as its treasurer

Tower Hamlets Cllr Puru Miah... admits Momentum's financial errors during 2017 General Election. Picture: Kois Miah

Women councillors recall their own Tower Hamlets manifesto and the suffragettes on International Women’s Day

Launch of Tower Hamlets women's manifesto in March, 2018. Picture: Mike Brooke

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Most Read

Couple arrested after Pc is assaulted at address in Mile End

Coborn Street in Mile End... police called to an address. Picture: Google

Orient goalkeeper Dean ends Brill week with clean sheet

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill applauds the home fans at full time (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Tower Hamlets councillor holds his hands up to Momentum’s election offences over cash payments as its treasurer

Tower Hamlets Cllr Puru Miah... admits Momentum's financial errors during 2017 General Election. Picture: Kois Miah

Women councillors recall their own Tower Hamlets manifesto and the suffragettes on International Women’s Day

Launch of Tower Hamlets women's manifesto in March, 2018. Picture: Mike Brooke

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Latest from the East London Advertiser

There are loads of games still to be played, says Wrexham manager Hughes

Jordan Maguire-Drew looks to get a shot off for Leyton Orient against former loan club Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient goalkeeper Dean ends Brill week with clean sheet

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill applauds the home fans at full time (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham crash to embarrassing defeat at lowly Cardiff

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini during the Premier League match at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Town secure impressive away win at Hamlets

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Woodford Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Child eye cancer surgeons commended at Royal London Hospital

Royal London's Eye Club helping children survive eye cancer. Picture: Barts Health NHS Trust
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists