Child eye cancer surgeons commended at Royal London Hospital

Royal London's Eye Club helping children survive eye cancer. Picture: Barts Health NHS Trust Archant

Surgeons treating children with rare eye cancer at the Royal London have been commended in the annual Bayer Ophthalmology honours.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Play thereapists help children recover from eye cancer. Picture: Barts Health NHS Trust Play thereapists help children recover from eye cancer. Picture: Barts Health NHS Trust

The hospital’s Retinoblastoma team has been commended for achieving 98 per cent survival of children after five years.

Judges acknowledged “the team that has achieved striking results in survival rates”.

They praised its Eye Club where older children teach younger patients how to care for their prosthetic eye and help to reduce stigma.

The ophthalmic team, one of two national centres in the UK, treats 16 children in a single day, under general anaesthesia. It also has a 60pc success rate helping save the children’s eyesight, double the rate eight years ago.

Retinoblastoma team at the Royal London praised by judges. Picture: Stewart Turkington Retinoblastoma team at the Royal London praised by judges. Picture: Stewart Turkington

The team has two consultant ophthalmologists, three paediatric oncologists, a specialist orthoptist, play therapist, psychologist, three specialist oncology nurses and two clinical fellows.

Every child has a play specialist who knows how each young patient reacts to anaesthetic, which aids recovery.