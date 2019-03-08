Child eye cancer surgeons commended at Royal London Hospital
PUBLISHED: 18:47 11 March 2019
Archant
Surgeons treating children with rare eye cancer at the Royal London have been commended in the annual Bayer Ophthalmology honours.
The hospital’s Retinoblastoma team has been commended for achieving 98 per cent survival of children after five years.
Judges acknowledged “the team that has achieved striking results in survival rates”.
They praised its Eye Club where older children teach younger patients how to care for their prosthetic eye and help to reduce stigma.
The ophthalmic team, one of two national centres in the UK, treats 16 children in a single day, under general anaesthesia. It also has a 60pc success rate helping save the children’s eyesight, double the rate eight years ago.
The team has two consultant ophthalmologists, three paediatric oncologists, a specialist orthoptist, play therapist, psychologist, three specialist oncology nurses and two clinical fellows.
Every child has a play specialist who knows how each young patient reacts to anaesthetic, which aids recovery.