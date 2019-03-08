Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

18,000 patients take part in Royal London medical research in just one year

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 July 2019

Balloons go up for grand opening of Royal London's new clinical research centre. Picture: Barts NHS

Balloons go up for grand opening of Royal London's new clinical research centre. Picture: Barts NHS

Barts NHS

A new clinical research centre has opened at the Royal London in the week the trust running the hospital is named top NHS organisation for the sixth year running for medical trials.

Chief clinical trials pharmacistStuart Chandler (left) at the new research centre wirth senior trials pharmacists Rizvan Batha and Ayaz Alam. Picture: Barts NHSChief clinical trials pharmacistStuart Chandler (left) at the new research centre wirth senior trials pharmacists Rizvan Batha and Ayaz Alam. Picture: Barts NHS

Around 18,000 patients took part in clinical trials last year alone at Barts Health trust.

Now the £500,000 centre opened in Whitechapel funded by Barts Charity means yet more people can join research to help push pack the frontiers of medical science.

"I came up here as a patient with diabetes," former patient Angela Hancock said. "I am now a member of the diabetes research panel with people regularly coming to talk about research—it's amazing having something like this on our doorstep."

Patients got involved in research in 153 studies, according to the National Institute for Health Research.

Clinical research at the Royal London. Picture: Mike BrookeClinical research at the Royal London. Picture: Mike Brooke

The hospital's chief executive Alwen Williams said: "We have a moral responsibility to end health inequality in a diverse east London community. This new research centre helps us to do this."

The centre helps researchers translate treatments from drawing board to the hospital bedside easier and faster.

Most Read

Man assaulted after challenging sexual harassment on Overground train

Police would like to speak to these men. Picture: BTP

Pedestrian hit by car in Mile End Road

A pedestrian was hit by a car on the Mile End Road this afternoon closing a stretch between Globe Road and Burdett Road. Picture: GOOGLE

Caretakers on Tower Hamlets council estates sweep up the top housing award

Sweeping clean in the national 'Housing Heroes' awards... apprentice caretaker Amber Crook, one of Tower Hamlets Homes' newest staff members working at Bethnal Green. Picture: Luksana Choudhury

Orient secure services of forward from Shrewsbury

Lee Angol in FA Cup action for Peterborough United (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Police officer charged with assaulting a man during an arrest on the Isle of Dogs

the arrest took place in Millharbour on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man assaulted after challenging sexual harassment on Overground train

Police would like to speak to these men. Picture: BTP

Pedestrian hit by car in Mile End Road

A pedestrian was hit by a car on the Mile End Road this afternoon closing a stretch between Globe Road and Burdett Road. Picture: GOOGLE

Caretakers on Tower Hamlets council estates sweep up the top housing award

Sweeping clean in the national 'Housing Heroes' awards... apprentice caretaker Amber Crook, one of Tower Hamlets Homes' newest staff members working at Bethnal Green. Picture: Luksana Choudhury

Orient secure services of forward from Shrewsbury

Lee Angol in FA Cup action for Peterborough United (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Police officer charged with assaulting a man during an arrest on the Isle of Dogs

the arrest took place in Millharbour on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Hate crime: Man arrested in Bethnal Green antisemitic incident

Dunbridge Street... where man is arrested on suspicion of antisemitic hate crime. Picture: Google

18,000 patients take part in Royal London medical research in just one year

Balloons go up for grand opening of Royal London's new clinical research centre. Picture: Barts NHS

Cricket: Browne’s ton puts Essex on top at Notts

Nick Browne in batting action for Essex during Nottinghamshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Trent Bridge on 1st July 2019

MLB gets the nod with fans loving the two-day affair of the Yankees and Red Sox

General View during post match celebrations in the MLB London Series Match at The London Stadium.

VPCCL: Super Rangers top rankings as divisions prepare to split

Lindon Armstrong bowls in the VPCCL. Picture: George Watson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists