Patient at The Royal London Hospital tests positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 14:38 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 10 March 2020

The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel. Picture: Mike Brooke

The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

A patient at The Royal London Hospital has tested positive for coronavirus.

Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs the Whitechapel hospital, confirmed that the patient has been put into an isolation room for treatment.

A spokeswoman for Barts Health NHS Trust said: 'We can confirm that one inpatient at The Royal London has tested positive for coronavirus and is being treated in an isolation room.

'Patients and staff who were in close contact with the confirmed case have been contacted in line with Public Health England guidance.'

As of 9am this morning (Tuesday, March 10) there have been a total of 373 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the UK. Six have died.

The new total of 373 means the UK has the fifth highest number of confirmed cases in Europe, according to the World Health Organisation, behind Italy, France, Germany and Spain.

Drive 24