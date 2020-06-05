Mum treks Sahara for Whitechapel’s Sick Children’s Trust after her baby is born 16 weeks premature

Smaller than his teddy... a tiny Reggie weighing just 23oz at birth. Picture: Sick Children's Fund Sick Children's Fund

A mum is taking on a gruelling trek under the sun across the Sahara desert to raise funds for the children’s charity in Whitechapel that gave her a place to stay when her son was born 16 weeks prematurely weighing less than a 2lb of sugar.

Mikaela and Dave can only look at tiny Reggie in his incubator. Picture: Sick Children's Fund Mikaela and Dave can only look at tiny Reggie in his incubator. Picture: Sick Children's Fund

Mikaela Cox unexpectedly went into labour giving birth to little Reggie at the Royal London Hospital.

The tiny 23oz bundle had to be wrapped in a plastic bag to keep warm and put in a ventilator while doctors stabilised him.

Mikaela, ironically a nurse at Great Ormond Street children’s hospital, and partner Dave didn’t get to see Reggie until nine hours later — and even then couldn’t touch him for another 30 days!

“We nearly lost him,” Mikaela recalls. “Reggie was putting on weight, but one day out of nowhere we got a call saying he’d took a turn for the worse.

At last... Mikaela and Dave can hold tiny Reggie at the Royal London after 30 days. Picture: Sick Children's Fund At last... Mikaela and Dave can hold tiny Reggie at the Royal London after 30 days. Picture: Sick Children's Fund

“Everything changed from that moment. I knew a bit about what to expect, being a nurse at Gt Ormond Street, but it was hard for Dave.”

They were living a few tube stops from Whitechapel, but that’s when the Sick Children’s Trust stepped in which provides families with a free place to stay near the hospital.

It put them up at their Stevenson House “home from home” centre close to the neonatal intensive care unit where Reggie was being treated.

“This changed everything,” Mikaela remembers. “We had a place to stay close to the hospital where we could cook meals, clean Reggie’s clothes and spend time with our family away from the hospital.

Strapping toddler Reggie Cox today... with rainbow trousers that say 'thanks' to the NHS. Picture: Sick Children's Fund Strapping toddler Reggie Cox today... with rainbow trousers that say 'thanks' to the NHS. Picture: Sick Children's Fund

“We were made welcome by other families staying there who were going through the same thing as us. It took everything off our plate so that we could just focus on Reggie.”

Mikaela, with Reggie now grown into a strapping toddler, is taking on a gruelling 70-mile trek across the Sahara to raise funds for the charity to help families with sick children in hospital.

“The Sahara is a tough challenge,” Mikaela accepts. “But I’m doing it for Reggie to help more families.”

The Sick Children’s Trust relies entirely on public donations to give families a place to stay in one of its 10 “home from home” centres.

Wellwishers can support Mikaela’s Sahara trek for the charity on her Just Giving page.