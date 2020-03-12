Search

Six people in Tower Hamlets have been diagnosed with coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:05 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 12 March 2020

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Six people in Tower Hamlets have been diagnosed with coronavirus, up two from yesterday.

Public Health England has confirmed there have been 590 people in the UK who have tested positive for Covid-19, with 134 cases confirmed today.

The advice they give is to wash your hands more often than usual, and for 20 seconds using soap and hot water.

People are also advised to cover their mouths and nose with a tissue when coughing and sneezing, and to clean and disinfect regularly touched objects and surfaces to reduce the risk of passing the infection on to other people.

Other measures being taken to combat the virus includes 'enhanced' cleaning on Transport for London's Tube and bus network, despite Public Health England stating there are no specific concerns about using public transport.

