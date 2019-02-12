Search

Specialist stem cell transplant psychologist sent to east London NHS trust

PUBLISHED: 14:00 25 February 2019

St Bartholomew's Hospital. Picture: Google.

St Bartholomew's Hospital. Picture: Google.

Google

An east London NHS trust is getting one of the first psychologists specialising in post-stem cell transplant care.

Barts Health NHS Trust is getting the specialist after researchers found deficiencies in traditional post-op treatment.

It is one of two trusts in the country to receive the expertise.

The national leukaemia and stem cell transplant charity Anthony Nolan found that 47 per cent of patients felt they needed emotional and psychological help post-transplant, but only 54 per cent actually received it.

Dr Henrietta Saunders is the specialist heading to Barts Health.

“The psychological impact of having a transplant is well recognised and can potentially last for years afterwards due to the late-effects of treatment,” she said.

“Ultimately, I hope it means that patients at St Bartholomew’s Hospital will feel well-supported in managing the understandable emotional impact of going through the transplant process and dealing with its effects on their life.”

The cancer unit in St Bartholomew’s in the City is available to patients across the trust, which provides healthcare for Tower Hamlets, Newham and Waltham Forest.

