Stepney GP practice manager dedicates her national award to 'superhero' admin staff

PUBLISHED: 17:18 21 January 2020

A Stepney healthcare leader has praised the admin "superheroes" who keep the NHS running after winning a national award.

Jubilee Street Practice manager Virginia Patania was named healthcare leader of the year at the General Practice Awards, in recognition of her commitment to NHS staff, the workplace and playing a key role driving quality improvements.

Ms Patania, who has worked for the NHS in the borough for 13 years, said: "There's actually a really specific reason why I was so happy to win.

"It takes so much energy and enthusiasm to keep the work going - it can be really tiring - so to have a boost that says, actually, other people do see it and value it, is a moment that gives me energy for another decade.

"It's a really precious nod that you don't get every day and it feels amazing."

Ms Patania is the transformation partner at her busy practice in Commercial Road, which is rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission and has more than 12,700 registered patients.

She is responsible for overseeing the smooth running of the practice, working closely with GPs and other staff.

Ms Patania dedicated her award to administrators, who she described as "superheroes".

She said: "Often it's the doctors who get recognised but our non-clinical staff are the glue that holds it all together.

"Traditionally, healthcare has always been shaped around the patient, which of course is fundamental, but equally fundamental is work that focuses on our staff.

"I'm sure that part of the recognition of my programme is due to the fact that it is so strongly staff focused."

She added that she felt her biggest achievement has been "generating enthusiasm and investment to increase joy in the workplace."

Ms Patania is also a member of the NHS Tower Hamlets Clinical Commissioning Group governing body, leading on urgent, emergency and primary care.

She is a director of the Tower Hamlets GP Care Group - a federation of 36 general practices in the borough which offers community services at scale as well as professional staff training.

Ms Patania is also a director of The Highway Network, a limited company formed by four practices to deliver services locally.

