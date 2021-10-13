Lockdown has made people smoke more, say East End 'quit' campaigners
- Credit: Kois Miah
Smokers are being urged to give up cigarettes for 31 days and beyond during October by the Quit Right Tower Hamlets campaign.
The team has been out and about to explain quitting options to smokers and offering support.
The annual drive was launched outside Whitechapel Idea Store by Tower Hamlets public health director Dr Somen Banerjee and Mayor John Biggs.
This year’s Stoptober is “more important than ever” say campaigners as a new nationwide survey found that nearly half of smokers have been smoking more since the first lockdown began, because of increased stress.
“Stopping smoking can be a huge challenge,” deputy mayor Rachel Blake acknowledged. “But there are resources available to help smokers quit.”
You may also want to watch:
Advisors are offering free nicotine replacement therapies such as lozenges or e-cigarettes.
The team is running weekday sessions at GP surgeries, Idea Stores and the London Muslim Centre in Whitechapel. Pharmacists and GPs are also giving out information on how to stop smoking.
Most Read
- 1 Tower hamlets killing: £20,000 reward offered as two men sought for queries
- 2 Community names five heroes for Freedom of Tower Hamlets 2021
- 3 Isle of Dogs road floods for eighth time in six years
- 4 Red Hot Chili Peppers' world tour to include east London show
- 5 The most expensive houses sold in your east London borough in August
- 6 Police called as furious families told to quit Bow's 'dangerous' block
- 7 Volunteers patrol streets after Isle of Dogs fatal stabbing
- 8 Families start moving out of unsafe tower block in Bow
- 9 Man, 19, charged after alleged sexual assaults in Tower Hamlets
- 10 Who was jailed in east London in September?