Canary Wharf flexes its muscles ready for a ‘strong island’ takeover

PUBLISHED: 11:00 23 January 2019

Canary Wharf leaping to get ready for Strong Island fitness festival. Picture: CWG

CWG

A “fitness wonderland” is being staged in every nook and cranny of Canary Wharf to help shake off the January blues.

Ffitness 'wonderland' being staged to help shake off the January blues.Picture: CWGFfitness 'wonderland' being staged to help shake off the January blues.Picture: CWG

Every corner in the shopping mall and even the underground car-park is being filled with events for the week-long ‘Strong Island’ festival starting next Monday.

“People are looking for health inspiration,” Canary Wharf Group’s Camille Waxer said. “We have a landscape to be able to turn into a giant wellbeing playground.”

The week kicks off on Monday with a talk and Q&A from performance powerhouse Phil Learney in the East Wintergarden venue.

He is followed the next day by the man behind Britain’s top-rated fitness podcast Ben Coomber, who chats all things veganism, nutrition and sustainability.

Body Reform makes its debut on Tuesday at Squat Clinic, with a second class on Thursday, January 31.

The underground car park at Cabot Square is being used by Third Space with functional fitness classes with a DJ-led soundtrack from Tuesday to Thursday, and a less intense session at the East Wintergarden on Wednesday, January 30, with flowing movement and meditation.

East Wintergarden is being taken over on January 31 by Barry’s Bootcamp all afternoon, with the infamous ‘red room’ transported out of its studio.

A full Saturday workout to “sculpt the body” and improve endurance and strength is staged by Young London on February 2, followed by Faye Edwards’ high-energy dance class with themes from funky house, garage and Afro. The Saturday schedule also includes Notorious London’s full body workout for all abilities.

The festival ends Sunday-week, February 3, with Kim Ngo’s’ Food and Lycra’ classes billed as “a feast for the body and mind” with tasty treats to get hearts racing and stomachs rumbling.

Tickets for ‘Strong Island’ festival events run from £10 to £60

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

