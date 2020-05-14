Search

Advanced search

There for you: James gives up spare time during lockdown to cook Sunday roast for folk in Bow

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 May 2020

James cooking the Sunday roast for residents at Coxley House in Bow. Picture: Rachel Cherry

James cooking the Sunday roast for residents at Coxley House in Bow. Picture: Rachel Cherry

Rachel Cherry

Office worker James Varley has taken a break from spreadsheets at home during lockdown to turn his hand to cooking as a volunteer at a mental heath project in Bow.

Frontline workers preparing meals at L&Q Housing's mental health project. Picture: Rachel CherryFrontline workers preparing meals at L&Q Housing's mental health project. Picture: Rachel Cherry

He has started cooking on Sundays at Coxley House residential scheme in Bow Road run by the L&Q housing association that he works for in Stratford, after completing food hygiene and safeguarding training before being allowed to volunteer.

You may also want to watch:

“Their usual cook has been having to self-isolate,” the father-of-two explained. “So I go down and making a Sunday roast for them. The staff are on the front line and it didn’t feel right to have spare time and not go down and help.”

The housing organisation has offered its staff the chance to help out at the schemes it runs after being inundated with requests to volunteer.

A nice roast ready to tuck into... thanks to James Varley volunteering as a cook. Picture: Rachel CherryA nice roast ready to tuck into... thanks to James Varley volunteering as a cook. Picture: Rachel Cherry

The experience for 39-year-old James is a break from lockdown life with wife Lorna and children Layla, 13, and Felix, 11, who are all healthy, so “it felt good doing something outside the home”. It also gives him face-to-face interaction with other people.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Guilty: Ahmed brothers preying on women at night in Shoreditch including kidnap and rape

Jailed rapist Nazmul Ahmed (left), described by a judge as a

Young baker recognised on the streets of Tower Hamlets following successful YouTube channel

Georgie Wright, a 9-year-old baker who has set up his own YouTube channel during the lockdown period. Picture: Jodie Brown

100-year-old walking laps of Bow garden throughout Ramadan to raise thousands for Covid victims

Dabirul Islam Choudhury, 100, is walking laps of his communal garden in Bow. Picture: Ramadan Family Commitment

Police appeal tracing suspect caught on CCTV after vicious Whitechapel robbery

Man caught on CCTV detectives want to trace after Whitechapel shop robbery. Picture: Met Police

Bethnal Green and Bow MP says BAME community must be better protected against coronavirus

Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green and Bow. Picture: Rushanara Ali

Most Read

Guilty: Ahmed brothers preying on women at night in Shoreditch including kidnap and rape

Jailed rapist Nazmul Ahmed (left), described by a judge as a

Young baker recognised on the streets of Tower Hamlets following successful YouTube channel

Georgie Wright, a 9-year-old baker who has set up his own YouTube channel during the lockdown period. Picture: Jodie Brown

100-year-old walking laps of Bow garden throughout Ramadan to raise thousands for Covid victims

Dabirul Islam Choudhury, 100, is walking laps of his communal garden in Bow. Picture: Ramadan Family Commitment

Police appeal tracing suspect caught on CCTV after vicious Whitechapel robbery

Man caught on CCTV detectives want to trace after Whitechapel shop robbery. Picture: Met Police

Bethnal Green and Bow MP says BAME community must be better protected against coronavirus

Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green and Bow. Picture: Rushanara Ali

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Leyton Orient announce ground-breaking shirt sponsorship

Harry Kane reveals Leyton Orient's new home shirt for next season (pic Leyton Orient)

Coronavirus: England cricketers ‘to return next week’

England coach Chris Silverwood.

Coronavirus: Premier League ‘being rushed back too soon’ says striker

Brighton and Hove Albion's Glenn Murray (left) speaks to referee Craig Pawson as a goal against West Ham is checked by VAR during the Premier League match at London Stadium

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 14

Serena Williams waves to the crowd at Wimbledon

Webb: VAR will win over doubters

Former referee and current heard of the Professional Referee Organisation in the USA Howard Webb poses for a photo at Providence Park, Portland
Drive 24