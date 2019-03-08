Search

'Don't be afraid to seek help' Whitechapel school's mental health campaign urges

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 02 May 2019

Campaign launch by Whitechapel's Swanlea School for mental illness public awareness. Picture: Nurull Islam/Mile End Project

Campaign launch by Whitechapel's Swanlea School for mental illness public awareness. Picture: Nurull Islam/Mile End Project

Nurull Islam/Mile End Project

School pupils launched a campaign in Whitechapel this week to raise public awareness about mental health and not be afraid to seek help.

Getting rid of the 'taboo' talking about mental illness. Picture: Nurull Islam/Mile End ProjectGetting rid of the 'taboo' talking about mental illness. Picture: Nurull Islam/Mile End Project

They encourage everyone to “embrace who they are” one of the young organisers put it.

Their 'I Am Me' campaign for the second year running is in partnership with the Mile End community project where pupils express their individuality as well as views on mental health, through film and other media outlets.

They recorded their spoken word pieces, which were then printed on their individual campaign images displayed at the campaign launch.

“We want to create a community where it's not 'taboo' talking about mental health,” the organiser said.

Pupils launching ‘I Am Me’ campaign to express their individuality and views on mental health. Pictures: Zara IslamPupils launching ‘I Am Me’ campaign to express their individuality and views on mental health. Pictures: Zara Islam

“Everyone has the chance to get help from the services available, whether they suffer mental health or know someone who does.”

Workshops were run at the Whitechapel Ideas Store including a spoken word session, discussions about mental health, art and design sessions and performances.

It was part of a youth community project to inspire youngsters to express themselves creatively.

The Mile End community project was set up by young volunteers in 1995 and has become an established community organisation in the 29 years since.

Year 12 Swanlea pupils involved were Mohona Qader, Adnan Alam, Fatima Mohammed, Marwan Ahmed, Kawsar Ali and Rimaz Salih. Two year 10 pupils taking part were Yusuf Khan and Agnes McLaughlin.

