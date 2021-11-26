One year on from the November 2020 lockdown, how does the Covid-19 landscape look in Tower Hamlets? - Credit: PA

Covid-19 restrictions have largely been relaxed across the UK, with Tower Hamlets' residents free to shop, eat out and meet friends.

However, this time last year London was facing lockdown restrictions, and a planned relaxation of the rules was also scrapped by prime minister Boris Johnson.

With Tower Hamlets currently experiencing high rates of Covid, how does the situation compare with this time last year?

What are the infection rates in Tower Hamlets?

The number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in Tower Hamlets is broadly similar when comparing November 2020 with this month.

According to the most recent data, there were 237 cases per 100,000 people as of November 20.

On the same date in November 2020, this number was 226.

While the infection rate is higher on this particular date in 2021, the highest rate seen overall - 263 - was actually recorded on November 14 and 15 2020.

It should be noted that data is not yet available for the entirety of this month.

How many cases of Covid are being reported?

The government's latest figures show that on Tuesday - November 23 - 110 cases were reported in Tower Hamlets.

On the same date last year, 132 positive cases were reported in the borough.

In terms of seven-day averages, there isn't a huge difference in the data - though the number is higher this year (113 compared to 100).

How many people have died?

Fewer deaths have been recorded in Tower Hamlets so far this month when compared to November 2020.

The latest data available - recorded on November 20 - confirms that six people have died from Covid-19 this month.

By the same date last year, nine people had passed away.

How many people are in hospital?

Significantly fewer hospital beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients this year, according to statistics released on the Barts Health NHS Trust (which serves Tower Hamlets).

As of November 23 2021, 113 beds were occupied. On the same date last year, 201 beds were occupied.

How many people have been vaccinated?

As of Wednesday - November 24 - a total of 417,880 Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered in Tower Hamlets.

221,166 people have received their first jab, while 196,714 have had their second.