News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Health

100,000 people in Tower Hamlets have had first Covid jab

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 4:36 PM May 12, 2021   
ELA20 2021 JABS 100k vaccinated 1. 3.Ivy Morris

Ivy Morris getting her first jab earlier this year - Credit: Kois Miah

One hundred thousand people have had their first Covid jab in the East End’s mass vaccination programme. 

The milestone means 80 per cent of Tower Hamlets’ population in priority groups has had the first injection, with the 100,000th jab on May 7. Around 30,000 people have also had their second jab.

People are being encouraged by example to take up appointments when offered, like deputy mayor Rachel Blake who had her first jab at the Mile End Art Pavilion. 

“We're setting up more walk-in clinics,” she revealed. “There are still eligible people yet to take up the vaccine, so I’d encourage them to book their vaccine to protect themselves and their families.” 

Covid-19 Vaccination at Granby Hall in February

Covid-19 Vaccination at Granby Hall in February - Credit: Kois Miah

The council has arranged ad hoc clinics at places like Bethnal Green's Granby Hall and the East London Mosque in Whitechapel, run “vaccine roadshows” and provided online help including the #Ihadmyjab campaign, which encourages social media users to take a photo and post it on their feeds. 

Its “vaccine helpline” is on 020 7364 3030 for those eligible to book appointments and is run by a team speaking eight languages.   

Coronavirus
London
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Names of voters fraudulantly used for candidate nominations, police discover. Picture: Mike Brooke

Local Elections 2021

Election 2021: Live updates for GLA seat and referendums

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 26-12-2020 of Salford City manager Richie Wellens. Issue date: Monday March 22, 202

Leyton Orient

Early front-runners for Leyton Orient managerial vacancy

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Lutfur Rahman... addresses Mile End rally of supporters a week after his ban from office in 2015

Politicians join forces on referendum about Tower Hamlets mayor

Mike Brooke

person
Damage to a 19-storey tower block in New Providence Wharf, east London, where the London Fire Brigad

London Fire Brigade

New Providence Wharf fire: Two in hospital and 42 treated at scene

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus