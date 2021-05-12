100,000 people in Tower Hamlets have had first Covid jab

Published: 4:36 PM May 12, 2021

One hundred thousand people have had their first Covid jab in the East End’s mass vaccination programme.

The milestone means 80 per cent of Tower Hamlets’ population in priority groups has had the first injection, with the 100,000th jab on May 7. Around 30,000 people have also had their second jab.

People are being encouraged by example to take up appointments when offered, like deputy mayor Rachel Blake who had her first jab at the Mile End Art Pavilion.

“We're setting up more walk-in clinics,” she revealed. “There are still eligible people yet to take up the vaccine, so I’d encourage them to book their vaccine to protect themselves and their families.”

Covid-19 Vaccination at Granby Hall in February - Credit: Kois Miah

The council has arranged ad hoc clinics at places like Bethnal Green's Granby Hall and the East London Mosque in Whitechapel, run “vaccine roadshows” and provided online help including the #Ihadmyjab campaign, which encourages social media users to take a photo and post it on their feeds.

Its “vaccine helpline” is on 020 7364 3030 for those eligible to book appointments and is run by a team speaking eight languages.