How many Covid-19 vaccinations have been given where you live?

Published: 7:00 AM March 3, 2021

Covid-19 vaccination figures have been released showing how many jabs have been given in different boroughs. - Credit: PA/Aaron Chown

More than 34,000 people in Tower Hamlets who are eligible have been given at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccination.

In total, 34,656 jabs were given in the borough up to February 21, according to the latest figures published by the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS).

A spokesperson for East London NHS Foundation Trust said: "We urge people to remain patient. You will be called when it is your time to receive your vaccine.

"Until then, please follow the lockdown rules and stay at home unless your journey is absolutely essential."

Vaccines have been delivered to 3,766 people aged 80 or more; 2,397 aged 75-79; 3,679 70-74 year-olds and 24,814 under 70s.

You may also want to watch:

The population of Tower Hamlets is 319,821, according to the Office for National Statistics. Based on this figure, 11 per cent of people in Tower Hamlets have been vaccinated.

The East End has seen 27,918 cases of the virus in total. There were 178 cases confirmed from February 11-18. The weekly incidence rate is now 54.8 cases per 100,000, compared to 90.6 for London overall.

The borough's Bethnal Green and Bow constituency has seen 14,526 jabs given. Poplar and Limehouse has seen 21,644, according to NIMS.