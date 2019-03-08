Diabetes: New Tower Hamlets group will help you live a healthy life

NHS worker Mary Hayes in consultation at Mile End Hospital's diabetes clinic. Picture: NHS NHS

A group is being set up to help the 17,000 diabetics in London's East End live normally.

Device to help Type 1 diabetics monitor glucose levels without blood tests and needles, now on the NHS after approval by Tower Hamlets GPs. Picture: NHS Device to help Type 1 diabetics monitor glucose levels without blood tests and needles, now on the NHS after approval by Tower Hamlets GPs. Picture: NHS

The voluntary group is being organised from next month by the Diabetes UK charity to connect those diagnosed in Tower Hamlets with the condition.

"Diabetes can be a difficult condition to manage," the charity's regional head Roz Rosenblatt said. "But people can really learn from each other.

"Local groups such as the Tower Hamlets group we're setting up will help them find a balance between living their lives and keeping in good health."

Nearly seven per cent of the population has the condition, slightly above the national average, according to NHS figures, many being treated at the major diabetes clinic at Mile End Hospital.

Leading diabetes clinic at the Mile End Hospital in Bancroft Road. Picture: NHS Leading diabetes clinic at the Mile End Hospital in Bancroft Road. Picture: NHS

The support group launch on November 12 is at Diabetes UK's Whitechapel headquarters at Wells Lawrence House in Back Church Lane, off Commercial Road, at 5.30pm.

The organisation wants anyone who can help as a member or volunteer to run the group to call 020-7424 1884 or email london@diabetes.org.uk.