East End's 'most vulnerable' urged to get free flu jab

The East End's most vulnerable have been urged to get a free flu jab. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

The most vulnerable have been urged to protect themselves this winter by getting a free flu jab.

In Tower Hamlets 70 per cent of over-65s had their free vaccination last winter while across England 5,505 people were hospitalised with 1,692 deaths associated with the highly contagious viral infection.

GP Sir Sam Everington, chairman of Tower Hamlets Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "It's vitally important that if you are eligible for the free vaccine, you take up the offer.

"Flu has the potential to be really serious. That's why it's so important people in the high risk groups make an appointment with their GP to get their flu jab."

The vaccination is offered free by GPs, pharmacies and midwifery services to those at increased risk.

Parents with children aged two and three, pensioners aged over 65, pregnant women, people with long-term health conditions, carers, health and social care workers can all ask their GP or visit a pharmacist.

Tower Hamlets mayor, John Biggs, said: "I encourage everyone who is eligible to get their free jab."

Find a participating pharmacy online at londonflu.co.uk