Search

Advanced search

East End's 'most vulnerable' urged to get free flu jab

PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 October 2019

The East End's most vulnerable have been urged to get a free flu jab. Picture: PA

The East End's most vulnerable have been urged to get a free flu jab. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

The most vulnerable have been urged to protect themselves this winter by getting a free flu jab.

In Tower Hamlets 70 per cent of over-65s had their free vaccination last winter while across England 5,505 people were hospitalised with 1,692 deaths associated with the highly contagious viral infection.

GP Sir Sam Everington, chairman of Tower Hamlets Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "It's vitally important that if you are eligible for the free vaccine, you take up the offer.

You may also want to watch:

"Flu has the potential to be really serious. That's why it's so important people in the high risk groups make an appointment with their GP to get their flu jab."

The vaccination is offered free by GPs, pharmacies and midwifery services to those at increased risk.

Parents with children aged two and three, pensioners aged over 65, pregnant women, people with long-term health conditions, carers, health and social care workers can all ask their GP or visit a pharmacist.

Tower Hamlets mayor, John Biggs, said: "I encourage everyone who is eligible to get their free jab."

Find a participating pharmacy online at londonflu.co.uk

Most Read

Police called in amid chaos as Labour selects Lutfur Rahman’s election candidate for Poplar & Limehouse

Crowds outside St Paul's Church in Bow Common trying to get into Labour Party candidate selection meeting for Poplar & Limehouse. Picture: Suzy Stride

Borough’s stark divides revealed in ‘deprivation’ levels ranked by postcode

Aspen Way is all that separates Canary Wharf from some of Tower Hamlets' most 'deprived' postcode areas. Picture: Mike Brooke

Jailed: Man from Harlesden found with a loaded gun at Aldgate East Underground station

Idris Ali. Picture: BTP

Council’s ‘Brexit-style’ bid to fast track Raine’s closure rejected by Schools Adjudicator

Brexit-style 'fast track' bid to close down Raine's Foundation rejected. Picture: Mike Brooke

Guilty: Man arrested in Whitechapel is convicted of Zahir Visiter’s knife death

Convicted.. Kamal Hussain, 22, found guilty at the Old Bailey of manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Police called in amid chaos as Labour selects Lutfur Rahman’s election candidate for Poplar & Limehouse

Crowds outside St Paul's Church in Bow Common trying to get into Labour Party candidate selection meeting for Poplar & Limehouse. Picture: Suzy Stride

Borough’s stark divides revealed in ‘deprivation’ levels ranked by postcode

Aspen Way is all that separates Canary Wharf from some of Tower Hamlets' most 'deprived' postcode areas. Picture: Mike Brooke

Jailed: Man from Harlesden found with a loaded gun at Aldgate East Underground station

Idris Ali. Picture: BTP

Council’s ‘Brexit-style’ bid to fast track Raine’s closure rejected by Schools Adjudicator

Brexit-style 'fast track' bid to close down Raine's Foundation rejected. Picture: Mike Brooke

Guilty: Man arrested in Whitechapel is convicted of Zahir Visiter’s knife death

Convicted.. Kamal Hussain, 22, found guilty at the Old Bailey of manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

East End’s ‘most vulnerable’ urged to get free flu jab

The East End's most vulnerable have been urged to get a free flu jab. Picture: PA

World Cup: England must be ready for Springbok onslaught says Jones

England coach Eddie Jones on the pitch before the 2019 Rugby World Cup semi final (pic David Davies/PA)

West Ham boss must take some blame after changes and subs against Blades

West Ham United's Declan Rice (centre) and his tema-mates looks dejected after Sheffield United's Lys Mousset (not pictured) scores his side's first goal during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

West Ham Ratings v Sheffield United

West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko rues a missed chance during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

O’s boss Fletcher admits there is areas to improve on

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists