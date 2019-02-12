Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

GPs get Tower Hamlets contract for a children’s care service up to 19

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 February 2019

GPs' care group wins five-year Tower Hamlets 'health visiting and family nurse' contract. Picture: NHS Library.

GPs' care group wins five-year Tower Hamlets 'health visiting and family nurse' contract. Picture: NHS Library.

©Crown Copyright

GPs have won deal with Tower Hamlets Council that could lead to an integrated children’s health care service up to age 19.

A competitive bidding process secured this week by Tower Hamlets GP Care Group means it can continue its ‘health visiting and family nurse’ service after being awarded a five-year contract from April 1.

“We are looking to creating a truly integrated children’s service from 0 to 19 with the Family Nurse Partnership team,” the GP group’s joint chief executive Tracy Cannell confirmed.

“The contract with Tower Hamlets Council means we can continue the support we provide to children, young people and their families.”

The GP Care Group based at the Mile End Hospital can now continue running the service it took over three years ago as a not-for-profit organisation owned by all 36 East End practices. It has run the health visiting service since 2016.

Care services have been commissioned by Tower Hamlets Council’s public health division since 2015 when it took over responsibility for primary care from an NHS trust.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Landlady wins fight to stop future neighbours complaining about noise

The George Tavern's Pauline Forster has claimed victory. Picture: Mike Brooke

Jailed: Millharbour motorcyclist who caused girlfriend’s death

Iqbal Hussain of Millharbour, Isle of Dogs was twice the drink-drive limit on his motorcycle in Whitechapel Road. Picture: MPS

Four men jailed for kidnap, false imprisonment and blackmail

Mohammed Kodoris, of Ilford, and Progghnamoy Chowdhury, of Manor Park. Photos: Met Police

Witness appeal to identify dead man who collapsed in street at Tower Hill

the man was found unconscious near Tower Hill station. Pic: Flickr/Ewan Munro

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Beggar with more than 100 convictions is jailed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Morgan vows to play it his way after Cook backs England for World Cup

England's Eoin Morgan (pic: Anthony Devlin/PA)

Bethnal Green IS teen stripped of British citizenship might ask to become a Dutch national

Shamima Begum going through Gatwick's security. Pic: Met Police

GPs get Tower Hamlets contract for a children’s care service up to 19

GPs' care group wins five-year Tower Hamlets 'health visiting and family nurse' contract. Picture: NHS Library.

London Assembly member backs fashion trade ‘penny tax’ to solve East End fly-tipping crisis

Council workers clearing packaging dumped in Whitechapel which led to flytipper being fined after he was caught on CCTV. Picture: LBTH

Support local journalism, it’s good for democracy

Culture secretary Jeremy Wright.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists