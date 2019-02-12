GPs get Tower Hamlets contract for a children’s care service up to 19

GPs' care group wins five-year Tower Hamlets 'health visiting and family nurse' contract. Picture: NHS Library. ©Crown Copyright

GPs have won deal with Tower Hamlets Council that could lead to an integrated children’s health care service up to age 19.

A competitive bidding process secured this week by Tower Hamlets GP Care Group means it can continue its ‘health visiting and family nurse’ service after being awarded a five-year contract from April 1.

“We are looking to creating a truly integrated children’s service from 0 to 19 with the Family Nurse Partnership team,” the GP group’s joint chief executive Tracy Cannell confirmed.

“The contract with Tower Hamlets Council means we can continue the support we provide to children, young people and their families.”

The GP Care Group based at the Mile End Hospital can now continue running the service it took over three years ago as a not-for-profit organisation owned by all 36 East End practices. It has run the health visiting service since 2016.

Care services have been commissioned by Tower Hamlets Council’s public health division since 2015 when it took over responsibility for primary care from an NHS trust.