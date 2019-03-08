Search

'Vulnerable' kidney patients to benefit from pilot scheme in Tower Hamlets

PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 April 2019

L-R: Lucy Rodgers, clinic manager; Nick Palmer, head of patient support and advocacy at Kidney Care UK and Tania Christie from Thames Water. Picture: KIDNEY CARE UK

L-R: Lucy Rodgers, clinic manager; Nick Palmer, head of patient support and advocacy at Kidney Care UK and Tania Christie from Thames Water. Picture: KIDNEY CARE UK

Archant

A kidney charity has teamed up with two utilities companies to make sure vulnerable people get extra help during power cuts.

Tower Hamlets is among a number of places where Kidney Care UK, Thames Water and UK Power Networks are piloting a scheme where kidney patients register for extra support with one provider rather than doing so for each firm.

The aim is to make it easier for customers in need to get on a priority services register – a free service used to make sure vulnerable customers are supported.

Pete Cotton from Thames Water, said: “Being on the register can provide peace of mind for kidney patients should they lose supply.”

It is hoped the pilot will pave the way towards addressing the need for a central register used by all customers and utility firms.

The brains behind the scheme say it could help more than 500 home dialysis patients in the pilot areas. Kidney Care UK's Paul Bristow said: “This gives people with kidney disease a little peace of mind.”

Sign up at kidneycareuk.org/psr

