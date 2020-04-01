There with you: Food to be distributed to vulnerable households by Tower Hamlets Council during lockdown

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs previously helping out at an East End food bank. Picture: Kois Miah Kois Miah/LBTH

Parcels of food are being prepared by Tower Hamlets council staff and volunteers to help East End pensioners and the vulnerable cope with the Coronavirus crisis.

Mayor John Biggs... "Running critical services and protecting residents is our priority, working with the NHS responding to coronavirus crisis." Picture: Mike Brooke Mayor John Biggs... "Running critical services and protecting residents is our priority, working with the NHS responding to coronavirus crisis." Picture: Mike Brooke

The first food supplies arrived on Wednesday, ready to be packaged and delivered to householders who can’t leave home during the lock-down.

The council is also offering support to those who may need it as a result of self-isolation and has set up a phone-line to help anyone who has been identified as high risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

The help-line is 020 7364 3030.

Those having to self-isolate who need support can also contact the council online.

“Running critical services and protecting residents remains our priority.” Mayor John Biggs assured in a statement to the East London Advertiser. “We are working closely with the NHS, Public Health England, the police and other organisations to respond to the coronavirus crisis.”

The authority has also been swamped with volunteers. Its volunteer centre is now advertising for the first wave of volunteering roles in community organisations.

Roles being advertised through the Volunteer Centre Tower Hamlets include drivers, trained chefs, shopping delivery, telephone befriending and supporting survivors of domestic violence and modern slavery who are in supported accommodation.

Anyone interested in joining the Tower Hamlets volunteers is being invited to sign up on the Volunteer Centre website: https://www.vcth.org.uk/. More roles are being added in the coming days and weeks.

“We’re extremely thankful to many who have registered to help others affected by coronavirus,” the mayor added. “But my thanks also to all those who are staying home and only leaving the house when it is absolutely necessary. They are helping to protect themselves, others and all the essential workers who need to venture out to respond to this crisis, like our NHS staff, social workers, street cleaners, supermarket staff and others.”

Council staff are keyed up to respond to the situation as it evolves each day, from parks staff, enforcement officers, social care workers, teachers and others, all focused on keeping services going and offering support to those in need. Information is also being updated daily on the Tower Hamlets website with advice on council tax, benefits, housing and changes in services. There is also an online link explaining to children all about Coronavirus and how to stay safe.