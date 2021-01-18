Tribute to 7th Barts Health Trust worker to die of Covid-19
Rachael Burford, Local Democracy Reporter
- Credit: Barts Health Trust
Tributes have been paid to a “much loved” health worker who is one of seven Barts Health Trust employees to die with Covid-19.
Vincent Lawlor had worked as an adviser in the sexual health service at Barts for 20 years and was based at The Royal London Hospital, Whitechapel.
He died on December 28 after a short battle with the virus, Barts Health revealed this week.
A spokesman for Barts Health said: “He was a much loved, jovial and respected member of the team. He led our health advisory team in ensuring high levels of patient care.
“He loved walking, swimming and sang opera in his spare time. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”
Mr Lawlor is one of seven Barts Health Trust workers whose deaths have been attributed to coronavirus.
The others are Newham Hospital healthcare assistant Miharajiya Mohideen, patient transport driver Van Lang Hoang, ambulance care assistant Mark Woolcock, Dr Habibhai Babu who worked at Whipps Cross Hospital, porter Jeff Edwards and health records porter Greg Serwin.
The trust, which runs hospitals in Newham, Tower Hamlets and Waltham Forest, is currently treating more than 800 patients who have Covid-19.
Throughout the pandemic more than 1,270 patients in Barts hospitals have died with the virus, while almost 7,700 inpatients have recovered and been discharged.